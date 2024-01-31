ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 16 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants are a strong team and should win the game.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants

Date

31 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Joe Clarke has 898 runs at an average of 26.41 and a strike rate of 136.26 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Sam Hain has 998 runs at an average of 39.92 and a strike rate of 141.76 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Andre Russell has 643 runs at an average of 30.61 and a strike rate of 164.87 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 33 wickets at an average of 24.84 and a strike rate of 15.48 in 33 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Laurie Evans has 1194 runs at an average of 30.61 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Sunil Narine has 56 wickets at an average of 24.64 and a strike rate of 20.23 in 52 T20 innings since 2023.

James Vince has 1542 runs at an average of 41.67 and a strike rate of 146.02 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 13 fifties and a century.

Chris Lynn has 1061 runs at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 146.34 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Jordan Cox has 689 runs at an average of 31.31 and a strike rate of 143.54 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Chris Jordan has 44 wickets at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 20.79 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Richard Gleeson has 14 wickets at an average of 24.21 and a strike rate of 17.71 in 11 T20 innings since 2023.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 166, with the pacers snaring 71.78% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Matiullah Khan, Marchant de Lange, Ali Khan.

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zuhaib Zubair, Richard Gleeson.

Also Read: Watch: U19 pacer Raj Limbani does a Bhuvneshwar Kumar with unplayable inswinger off first ball

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

James Vince: James Vince will open the innings. His recent form has been top-notch and can utilise the field restrictions. Expect him to play well again.

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite bowled brilliantly in the previous game. Brathwaite’s bowling will again be effective in Abu Dhabi. He can also fetch a few points with the willow.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Hain: Sam Hain has a selection % of less than 38 as of now. Hain will bat in the middle order and can score valuable runs. His recent form has been decent.

Telegram Group Join Now

Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith will open the innings. Smith is a dangerous batter and can play a quick-fire knock. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Zuhaib Zubair: Zuhaib Zubair might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, James Vince, Sunil Narine, and Richard Gleeson.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael Pepper, Jordan Cox, Marchant de Lange, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, and Richard Gleeson.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael Pepper, Chris Lynn, Ali Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Gulf Giants are a strong team and should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.