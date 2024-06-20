AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match 43: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Afghanistan vs India Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan have played some top-class cricket, but India are a solid unit. India have more match-winners with players suited for conditions in Barbados. Expect the Indian team to win the contest.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Afghanistan vs India

Date

20 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 106 runs at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 132.50 in five T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 147 runs, 102 balls, 36.75 average, 144.11 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have dismissed him once each.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 0, 11, 80, 76 & 8.

Ibrahim Zadran has 147 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 111.36 in four T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

Ibrahim Zadran vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 93 runs, 71 balls, 23.25 average, 130.98 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ibrahim Zadran’s last five scores: 38, 0, 44, 70 & 9.

Gulbadin Naib has 162 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 139.65 in five T20I innings against India. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Gulbadin Naib vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 17 runs, 14 balls, 8.50 average, 121.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Gulbadin Naib vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 28 runs, 40 balls, 14 average, 70 SR & 2 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Gulbadin Naib vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 12 average, 10 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Gulbadin Naib vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 12 average, 9 SR & 8 economy rate.

Gulbadin Naib’s last five scores: 7, 49*, 0, 4 & 69. Gulbadin Naib’s previous five figures: 2/14, 1/5, 0/12, 0/11 & 0/25.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 32 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 94.11 in four T20I innings against India. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 40 runs, 32 balls, 10 average, 125 SR & 4 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 76 runs, 56 balls, 25.33 average, 135.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 23, 12, 22, 5 & 48. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five scores: 1/41, 0/5, 0/7, 1/26 & 1/23.

Najibullah Zadran has 63 runs at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 121.15 in six T20I innings against India.

Najibullah Zadran vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 36 runs, 32 balls, 12 average, 112.50 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Najibullah Zadran’s previous five scores: 0, 1*, 2, 4 & 0.

Mohammad Nabi has 163 runs at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 135.83 in seven T20I innings against India. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Mohammad Nabi took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 64 runs, 52 balls, 16 average, 123.07 SR & 4 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 19.87 average, 16.87 SR & 7.06 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 43.33 average, 31 SR & 8.38 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s last five scores: 1, 16*, 0, 14* & 16. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/15, 0/9, 2/16, 0/8 & 0/12.

Karim Janat has 76 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 158.33 in six T20I innings against India. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Karim Janat vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 32 runs, 39 balls, 10.66 average, 82.05 SR & 3 dismissals.

Karim Janat vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 29.66 average, 22.50 SR & 7.91 economy rate. Karim Janat vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 15.60 average, 10.20 SR & 9.17 economy rate.

Karim Janat’s last five scores: 14, 1*, 3, 107 & 26*. Karim Janat’s previous five figures: 0/10, 2/13, 0/10, 4/34 & 0/31.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 18 wickets, 11.72 average, 14.83 SR & 4.74 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 26 average, 23.25 SR & 6.70 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 0/45, 0/25, 4/17, 2/12 & 1/3.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 132 average, 106 SR & 7.47 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 34 average, 25 SR & 8.16 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/14, 0/10, 0/15 & 0/25.

Naveen-ul-Haq has a solitary wicket in three T20I innings against India.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 24.33 average, 18.93 SR & 7.71 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 28.80 average, 18.40 SR & 9.39 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 1/41, 2/4, 0/10, 2/4 & 1/16.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has a solitary wicket in three T20I innings against India.

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 22 wickets, 16.54 average, 15.27 SR & 6.50 economy rate. Fazalhaq Farooqi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 21.66 average, 20 SR & 6.50 economy rate.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s last five figures: 0/38, 3/16, 4/17, 5/9 & 0/13.

India:

Rohit Sharma has 196 runs at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 163.33 in five T20I innings against Afghanistan. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Rohit Sharma has 84 runs at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 155.55 in two T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 52 runs, 45 balls, 17.33 average, 115.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Fazalhaq Farooqi has dismissed him once in three balls.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 3, 13, 52*, 23 & 68.

Virat Kohli has 201 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 171.79 in four T20I innings against Afghanistan. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 16 runs, 19 balls, 3.20 average, 84.21 SR & 5 dismissals. Naveen-ul-Haq has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 0, 4, 1, 33 & 47.

Rishabh Pant has 47 runs at a strike rate of 162.06 in two T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 18, 42, 36*, 53 & 33.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 6 runs in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 50*, 7, 2, 31 & 0.

Shivam Dube has 124 runs at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 158.97 in three T20I innings against Afghanistan. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 31*, 3, 0*, 14 & 7.

Hardik Pandya scored 35 runs in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 131 runs, 105 balls, 16.37 average, 124.76 SR & 8 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 14.28 average, 13 SR & 6.59 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 30 average, 25 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 7, 40*, 16, 2 & 1. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/14, 2/24, 3/27, 1/30 & 0/27.

Ravindra Jadeja has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Ravindra Jadeja has 9 runs in two T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 0, 4*, 42*, 5 & 18. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/10, 0/7, 0/11, 0/40 & 0/24.

Axar Patel has 4 wickets at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 18 in three T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.80 average, 17.80 SR & 6 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.33 average, 22.33 SR & 9.80 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 20, 14*, 57, 15 & 15. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/11, 1/3, 1/10 & 1/20.

Kuldeep Yadav took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 11.50 average, 11 SR & 6.27 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 20 average, 18.60 SR & 6.45 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/15, 1/33, 1/52, 2/25 & 0/34.

Jasprit Bumrah took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 6.33 average, 10.66 SR & 3.56 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 9 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/25, 3/14, 2/6, 1/12 & 2/39.

Arshdeep Singh has 5 wickets at an average of 16.80 and a strike rate of 15.60 in four T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 23 wickets, 26.43 average, 16.91 SR & 9.37 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 12.53 average, 11 SR & 6.83 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 4/9, 1/31, 2/35, 2/12 & 2/37.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Barbados has been 183, with pacers snaring 55.41% of wickets. Expect another decent batting track, with some assistance for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will contribute with both bat and ball. Rashid will enjoy bowling in Barbados and has a fine record against most Indian batters. His batting can also be handy.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will open the innings. While Virat hasn’t fired as expected, he will enjoy batting in Barbados. He also has a fine record against Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy option for this game. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He can fetch ample points.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Gulbadin Naib: Gulbadin Naib has been selected by less than 27% of users as of now. Naib will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against India previously. He can fetch ample points.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube’s selection % currently stands at 12.45. Dube has a fine record against Afghanistan and will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch match-winning points.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Karim Janat: Karim Janat might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Arshdeep Singh.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Najibullah Zadran, Axar Patel, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ibrahim Zadran, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shivam Dube, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Axar Patel.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

