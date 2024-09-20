AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: South Africa tour of UAE 2024

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: It will depend on how the track plays, which is expected to assist spinners. Afghanistan will start as favourites, but South Africa will be eager to bounce back strongly. The return of Temba Bavuma will bolster South Africa, and they should level the series.

Match Preview: AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI

Afghanistan stunned South Africa in the first ODI by handing them a brutal six-wicket defeat in Sharjah. Bowling first, they bundled SA to a mere 106 in 33.33 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was absolutely ruthless with the ball, snaring as many as four wickets. But the player who impressed one and all was Allah Ghazanfar, who was unplayable for SA on the surface assisting slow bowlers.

Later, the batters did the remaining job, chasing the target in 26 overs while losing only four wickets. South Africa never really arrived; it was one-way traffic all along.

AFG vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

AFG vs SA: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Sharjah has been 230, with pacers snaring 52.03% of wickets here. Expect a slightly slower surface with low bounce, and the spinners will again come into play. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 235 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 35°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. He has previous experience playing in Sharjah and can score big.

Gurbaz’s keeping will also fetch a few points.

Temba Bavuma (SA)

Temba Bavuma will open the innings. He has a fine ODI record and will look to score big.

Since 2023, Bavuma has had 782 runs at an average of 48.87 and a strike rate of 96.66 in 18 ODI innings. He also has two fifties and three centuries.

Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Wiaan Mulder was among the few positives for South Africa in the previous game. He scored 52 runs.

Mulder will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan has 31 wickets at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 20 in 12 ODI innings in Sharjah. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Rashid knows the conditions well and will get some assistance off the deck. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai is an all-rounder. He will contribute heavily with both bat and ball.

Since 2023, Omarzai has 709 runs at an average of 59.08 and a strike rate of 97.52 in 18 ODI innings. Further, he has also taken 14 wickets at 46.28 runs apiece.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram will bat at No.3. He can weave a big knock.

Markram will also contribute with the ball and get some help off the deck.

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Jason Smith (SA)

Jason Smith will bat in the lower order and won’t bowl. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction:

