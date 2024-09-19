[WATCH] Explosive SRH batter's Stunning Flick for Six Leaves Archer Awestruck in ENG vs AUS ODI

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter played a magnificent shot for a maximum on the first delivery of the eighth over off Jofra Archer.

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter played a magnificent shot for a maximum on the first delivery of the eighth over off Jofra Archer. It was such a difficult shot to execute, but he played it effortlessly and made it look so easy to the eyes.

Archer bowled a length delivery angling into the body of Travis Head, who was standing slightly on the leg stump and got a nice angle to work with. He just flicked it with the line of the delivery, using the bottom hand to great effect.

He generated so much power with that bottom hand, and the ball flew over the deep midwicket region for a maximum. It didn’t look to have enough legs to sail all the way through, but the timing was pristine, and Head also used the pace of Archer on that shot.

The boundary wasn’t too long, either, and Head was aware of it, targeting the short boundary and using the pace to earn a six. It was a shot of pure timing and awareness, and Head showed he also has batting smarts, leaving Jofra Archer stunned in the middle.

Head's flick off Jofra surely made heads turn 😳#ENGvAUSonFanCode pic.twitter.com/fLQuH02PYp — FanCode (@FanCode) September 19, 2024

Travis Head notches up a scintillating century in the chase

Travis Head has continued his good form in the 50-over format, starting the series with a bang. Chasing 316, Head kept one end strong and played his shots, as he often does, to put the opposition bowlers under pressure.

He weaved small partnerships with his partners, who couldn’t apply themselves for long and kept losing wickets after getting set. However, Head ensured the required rate was in check, hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

He eventually completed a scintillating ton in just 92 balls, hitting 14 boundaries and three maximums on his way. He has kept Australia in the chase, making them the favourites to win the contest.

England have tried everything, but it has hardly bothered Head, who just kept going with the flow, taking full use of boundary deliveries. He is currently batting unbeaten on 106 in 99 balls, and Australia have scored 200 in 32 overs, requiring 116 runs in the remaining 18 overs.

