Sarfaraz Ahmed mocks Babar Azam with a hilarious comment caught on stump mic during Champions Cup

Sarfaraz Ahmed took a dig at Babar Azam during the seventh match of the Champions Cup between the Stallions and Dolphins. As Babar came to bat at No.3, Sarfaraz, often chirpy behind the wickets, didn’t hold back while having a go at the new batter.

He asked his bowler not to focus on the Babar-Babar chants being enchanted all around the ground by his fans and supporters. Later, he added everyone around Babar will get out, and let Babar play 40 overs.

“Theek hai, theek hai. Jaldi nahi hai, jaldi nahi hai. Bas in logo ko bolo Babar Babar karte rahe. Hum Babar ko chalis over khila denge. Shabaash. Baaki saare out ho jayenge. Boys, come on lads." (It's okay, there's no hurry. Let the crowd keep saying Babar, Babar. We will make him play 40 overs. The rest will get out.)”

While nothing is clear from this statement, fans have been speculating Sarfaraz is criticising Babar for his strike rate, which is often a topic of discussion. Maybe Sarfaraz is indicating Babar won’t be a big threat even if he continues batting for long since his strike rate remains low, and his team should focus on taking other wickets.

Babar Azam amasses a magnificent century against the Dolphins

Contrary to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s comments, Babar Azam was absolutely phenomenal with the willow, scoring a marvellous ton. He scored 104 runs in 100 balls, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 104.

When he came into bat, Stallions had a stable start, with the openers adding 76 runs in 13 overs for the first wicket. Babar’s task was to take the innings forward without compromising the scoring rate, and he did it precisely.

He formed useful partnerships with other batters and anchored the innings to perfection. While other batters kept losing their wicket after a fine start, Babar continued batting and provided stability from the other end.

He remained unbeaten in the innings, taking Stallions to a fighting 271/7 after 50 overs. No other batter could get a fifty, but Babar’s prudent knock ensured his bowlers had something to bowl for.

