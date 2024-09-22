AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: South Africa tour of UAE 2024

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan have done the unthinkable by winning the series. But South Africa will play for pride and come hard at Afghanistan. A lot will depend on how SA batters face Afghan’s spin. South Africa have some quality batters who might finally step up and take their team to a win.

Match Preview: AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI

Afghanistan scripted history by defeating South Africa in the second ODI and taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. Like in the first encounter, Afghanistan were clinical in the second game, registering a 177-run victory.

Batting first, they scored 311/4 - thanks to a marvellous ton by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 105 runs in 110 balls, including ten boundaries and three maximums. Azmatullah Omarzai (86) and Rahmat Shah (50) also notched up terrific fifties to propel Afghanistan to an above-par first-innings score.

During the second innings, Rashid Khan took a five-for, while Nangeyalia Kharote snared four wickets to leave South Africa reeling. They were bundled on a mere 134 in 34.2 overs, losing the game by a massive margin.

AFG vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

AFG vs SA: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Sharjah has been 238, with spinners snaring 51.09% of wickets here. Expect another spin-friendly track, with spinners ruling the proceedings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 240 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 277 runs at an average of 69.25 and a strike rate of 97.87 in four ODI innings in Sharjah. He also has a fifty and two centuries here.

Gurbaz also scored a century in the previous. He is in fine form and will look to extend it.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 9 wickets at an average of 14.11 and a strike rate of 17.33 in four ODI innings in Sharjah. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Fazalhaq Farooqi will bowl with the new ball and in death overs, which would increase his chances of taking wickets.

Tristan Stubbs (SA)

Tristan Stubbs hasn’t fired this series but is a quality player. However, he is a quality player and might score big.

He plays spin well, which will be handy in Sharjah. He will be better equipped to handle the likes of Rashid Khan and Allah Ghazanfar than many other SA batters.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He has 36 wickets at 11.08 runs apiece, including one four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls.

Rashid can also contribute with the bat, making him a complete package. He will fetch ample points.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai will also contribute with both bat and ball. He scored 86 runs in the previous game.

Omarzai’s recent form has also been decent in ODIs. Further, he has previous experience playing at this venue.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. He hasn’t performed with the bat but will still be a must-pick.

His bowling will be useful in Sharjah.

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Ikram Alikhil (AFG)

Ikram Alikhil will bat in the lower order and won’t bowl. He should be avoided.

Grand League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction:

