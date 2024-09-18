AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: South Africa tour of UAE 2024

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: While Afghanistan are missing a few first-choice players in their team, they will be a force due to the conditions. They have vast experience playing in Sharjah. Meanwhile, South Africa have a solid team, even though they are also without several first-choice players. It will be an even contest, but South Africa’s pace attack gives them the upper hand in the game.

Match Preview: AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the historic series between Afghanistan and South Africa will occur in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 18) at 5:30 PM IST. It will be the first-ever bilateral series between the two sides, for they have only met in World Cups.

Afghanistan haven’t played any game since their heavy defeat in the T20 World Cup semifinal, coincidentally against the same opponent. Meanwhile, South Africa were whitewashed by the West Indies in their last assignment, albeit in T20Is.

The focus now shifts to the 50-over format as Afghanistan and South Africa build for the Champions Trophy 2025. The past is past now; it’s time to look ahead and unlock newer heights for the two teams.

AFG vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

AFG vs SA: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Sharjah has been 246, with pacers snaring 53.64% of wickets here. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs, especially in the first innings.

The team winning the toss might prefer chasing. A first-innings score of around 260 should be a good one.

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 172 runs at a strike rate of 101.17 in two ODI innings in Sharjah. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Gurbaz will keep the wickets and generate a few points with the gloves.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks will open the innings. He can utilise the field restrictions and score big.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack isn’t full strength, which should increase his chances of scoring big.

Ottniel Baartman (SA)

Ottniel Baartman’s recent form has been quite good. He can agitate the Afghanistan batters with his pace and accuracy.

Baartman is a genuine wicket-taker and bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan has 29 wickets at an average of 12.06 and a strike rate of 19.65 in 11 ODI innings in Sharjah. Further, he also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Rashid will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai’s form has been sensational in ODIs. He will bat in the middle order and make a substantial score.

Omarzai can swing the new ball. He is also a lethal option with the ball and will fetch ample points.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram will probably bat at No.3. He can bat according to the situation and score big.

Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. The track in Sharjah will suit his bowling craft.

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Allah Ghazanfar

Allah Ghazanfar is not experienced enough at this level. He might not be effective against quality South African batters.

Grand League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction:

While Afghanistan are missing a few first-choice players in their team, they will be a force due to the conditions. They have vast experience playing in Sharjah. Meanwhile, South Africa have a solid team, even though they are also without several first-choice players. It will be an even contest, but South Africa’s pace attack gives them the upper hand in the game.

