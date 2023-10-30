AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan are a good side and have played some good cricket, but Sri Lanka look like a better unit. Expect Sri Lanka to win the game.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Date

30 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ibrahim Zadran has 459 runs at an average of 65.57 and a strike rate of 94.83 in seven ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has two fifties and as many centuries against them.

Rahmat Shah has 349 runs at an average of 38.77 and a strike rate of 78.25 in nine ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has four fifties against them.

Mohammad Nabi has 256 runs at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 108.93 in 11 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 11 wickets at 30.18 runs apiece in 10 ODI innings against them.

Rashid Khan has 11 wickets at an average of 18.54 and a strike rate of 25.72 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Pathum Nissanka has 296 runs at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 88.35 in seven ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has two fifties against them.

Kusal Mendis has 264 runs at an average of 37.71 and a strike rate of 97.41 in nine ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has three fifties against them.

Charith Asalanka has 226 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 94.16 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has two fifties against them.

Kasun Rajitha has 13 wickets at an average of 23.15 and a strike rate of 24.92 in six ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Pune has been 300, with the teams batting first, winning 50% of the matches here. Another flat batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat, is expected. A total of around 300 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will enjoy batting in Pune, as the ball will come nicely on the bat here. Gurbaz likes playing his shots and can wreak havoc against Sri Lanka.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will always be a good captaincy pick in the fantasy teams. Rashid has a decent record against Sri Lanka, and he can also contribute handsomely with the willow. Expect Rashid to have a good outing.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has been in terrific touch lately. He will also enjoy batting on a batting-friendly pitch in Pune. Mendis will also fetch a few points with his wicketkeeping.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad has surprisingly been picked up by less than 23% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Noor bowled brilliantly in the previous game. He can again trouble the Sri Lankan batters with his variations.

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka has been selected by less than 22% of people as of now. Asalanka is a terrific batter and can contribute significantly while batting in the middle order. The track will also suit him.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ikram Alikhil: Ikram Alikhil might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this clash.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah and Charith Asalanka.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Rahmat Shah, Charith Asalanka and Kasun Rajitha.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi and Maheesh Theekshana.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

