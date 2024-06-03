AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Afghanistan vs Uganda Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan are easily a better unit. While Uganda have played some good cricket leading into the tournament, they still need to gain experience against a quality team like Afghanistan. Expect the Rashid Khan-led side to win the game.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Afghanistan vs Uganda

Date

4 June 2024

Time

6:00 AM IST

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 212 runs at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 138.56 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 8, 39, 23, 6 & 3.

Gulbadin Naib has 132 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 159.03 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Gulbadin Naib vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 15.25 average, 12.75 SR & 7.17 economy rate. Gulbadin Naib vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 10.50 average, 7.50 SR & 8.40 economy rate.

Gulbadin Naib’s last five scores: 69, 19, 4, 16 & 13. Gulbadin Naib’s previous five figures: 1/5, 0/12, 0/11, 0/25 & 0/17.

Ibrahim Zadran has 281 runs at an average of 35.12 and a strike rate of 113.30 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Ibrahim Zadran vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 59 runs, 68 balls, 29.50 average, 86.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ibrahim Zadran’s last five scores: 9, 26, 101*, 10 & 36.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 83 runs at an average of 8.30 and a strike rate of 106.41 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 19.61 and a strike rate of 14.76 in nine T20I innings this year.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 29 runs, 21 balls, 7.25 average, 138.09 SR & 4 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 25.60 average, 18.60 SR & 8.25 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 24.60 average, 17.80 SR & 8.29 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 48, 1, 13, 11 & 17. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 1/26, 1/23, 0/18, 0/33 & 0/13.

Mohammad Nabi has 233 runs at an average of 25.88 and a strike rate of 137.86 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 24 in eight T20I innings this year.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 62 runs, 46 balls, 20.66 average, 134.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.57 average, 15.71 SR & 6.70 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 59 average, 38 SR & 9.31 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s last five scores: 16, 1, 7, 23 & 0. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/12, 1/16, 1/20, 0/30 & 0/19.

Najibullah Zadran has 84 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 131.25 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Najibullah Zadran vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 29 balls, 17.50 average, 120.68 SR & 2 dismissals.

Najibullah Zadran’s last five scores: 4, 0, 53, 8 & 10.

Rashid Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 5.62 and a strike rate of 9 in three T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 10.85 average, 13.78 SR & 4.72 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 32 average, 35.50 SR & 5.40 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/3, 0/21, 2/38, 0/25 & 0/51.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in 2024.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 22 average, 18.33 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Mujeeb Ur Rahman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 28.66 average, 25.33 SR & 6.78 economy rate.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s last five figures: 2/23, 2/31, 0/23, 0/30 & 1/23.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 11 wickets at an average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 15.18 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 27.33 average, 19.08 SR & 8.59 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 40.66 average, 25.33 SR & 9.63 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 1/16, 1/26, 2/50, 2/51 & 0/37.

Uganda:

Roger Mukasa has 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 113.85 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Roger Mukasa’s last five scores: 6, 51*, 25, 36 & 41.

Simon Ssesazi has 172 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 152.31 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Simon Ssesazi’s last five scores: 16, 66, 7, 8 & 90.

Dinesh Nakrani has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 160.86 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Dinesh Nakrani’s previous five scores: 15, 1, 51*, 15 & 10.

Alpesh Ramjani has 10 wickets at an average of 5.20 and a strike rate of 9.40 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Alpesh Ramjani’s last five figures: 1/23, 1/13, 3/16, 3/9 & 2/6.

Juma Miyagi has 7 wickets at an average of 6 and a strike rate of 7.71 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Juma Miyagi’s previous five figures: 0/18, 0/21, 1/22, 3/10 & 1/25.

Cosmas Kyewuta has 5 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 14.40 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Cosmas Kyewuta’s last five figures: 0/9, 1/13, 4/13, 0/21 & 0/17.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Guyana in the previous game was slow, with spinners coming more into play. Expect a similar pitch again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Uganda: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Bilal Hassan.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. Gurbaz will enjoy batting against Uganda and can score big. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai will contribute with both bat and ball. Omarzai will bat in the middle order and bowl all four overs. He will fetch ample points.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is a popular captaincy option for this game. Rashid is a world-class bowler and can trouble inexperienced Uganda batters. He can snare plenty of wickets.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been selected by less than 23% of users as of now. Mujeeb will bowl in different phases and can trouble Uganda batters with his variations. He can fetch match-winning points.

Simon Ssesazi: Simon Ssesazi’s selection % currently stands at 35.97. Ssesazi will open the innings and has done well this year. He can make a formidable score.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Riazat Ali Shah: Riazat Ali Shah might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Roger Mukasa, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Bilal Hassan.

If UGA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ronak Patel, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Cosmas Kyewuta.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Nabi, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, and Karim Janat.

If UGA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ronak Patel, Najibullah Zadran, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction

