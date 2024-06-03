AFG vs UGA Prediction, Match 5, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Afghanistan vs Uganda Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

AFG vs UGA Prediction: Although Uganda will be making their T20 World Cup debut and will hope to get off to a winning start, the Afghanistan side looks extremely daunting with a star-studded lineup and are favourites to win the contest.

AFG vs UGA Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Afghanistan vs Uganda

Date: June 4, 2024

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

AFG vs UGA Match Preview

Uganda is set to make history as they will make their maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup. Their first match will be against Afghanistan, a team with considerable experience in ICC events. Afghanistan will be captained by Rashid Khan, while Uganda will be led by Brian Masaba.

In their sole warm-up match, Afghanistan triumphed over Scotland by 55 runs. On the other hand, Uganda's warm-up game against Scotland was washed out but they managed to play against Namibia. The World Cup newcomers scored 134 runs in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Roger Musaka, who hit a half-century, and Robinson Obuya, who scored 38 runs off 27 balls. Left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo impressed with two wickets in three overs but in the end succumbed to a five-wicket loss.

Probable AFG vs UGA Playing XI

AFG probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Gulbadin Naib Ibrahim Zadran Azmatullah Omarzai Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan (c) Karim Janat Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fazalhaq Farooqi Naveen-ul-Haq

UGA probable Playing XI

Ronak Patel Simon Ssesazi (wk) Roger Mukasa Robinson Obuya Dinesh Nakrani Alpesh Ramjani Riazat Ali Shah Brian Masaba (c) Juma Miyagi Cosmas Kyewuta Bilal Hassan

Venue and Pitch

Providence Stadium in Guyana is known for its balanced pitch, providing opportunities for both batters and bowlers to shine. Bowlers benefit from the atmospheric conditions and scoring becomes increasingly difficult, suggesting that the pitch gradually favours the spinners as well. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 expected to be a par score.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C with slight chances of rain in the forecast.

Top Players for AFG vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the batting for Afghanistan and is known for his aggressive instinct. Gurbaz will be a key player to get the team off to a quick start. Gurbaz has scored 1376 runs at a strike rate of 138 in T20Is.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb Ur Rahman can bowl in different phases and can trouble Uganda batters with his variations. He can fetch match-winning points.

Simon Ssesazi: Simon Ssesazi will open the innings and has done well this year. He can make a formidable score if he manages to get going.

Top Captaincy picks

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is the key player for Afghanistan and has the ability to run through the line-up of the opposition. Even the slow pitch in Guyana will help him. Rashid has picked up 138 wickets in just 85 T20I matches so far and looks certain to add a few more in this game.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai will contribute with both bat and ball. Omarzai will bat in the middle order and bowl all four overs. He will fetch ample points.

Players to avoid

Riazat Ali Shah - Riazat Ali Shah might not get too many opportunities with the bat or the ball and hence can be excluded for this game.

Karim Janat: Karim Janat might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AFG vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

AFG vs UGA Match Prediction

Although Uganda will be making their T20 World Cup debut and will hope to get off to a winning start, the Afghanistan side looks extremely daunting with a star-studded lineup and are favourites to win the contest.

