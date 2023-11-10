AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia are a strong team and should win the game.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Australia vs Bangladesh

Date

11 November 2023

Time

10:30 AM IST

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 206 runs at a strike rate of 107.85 in two ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a century against them.

Travis Head has 120 runs, averaging 40 and striking at 151.90 in three innings this World Cup. He also has a century.

Glenn Maxwell has 397 runs at an average of 79.40 and a strike rate of 152.69 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has two centuries, including a double century.

Adam Zampa has 20 wickets, averaging 19.20 and striking at 20.70 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has three four-wicket hauls.

Josh Hazlewood has 11 wickets at an average of 32.36 and a strike rate of 37.09 in eight innings this World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan has 217 runs, averaging 24.11 and striking at 65.17 in nine ODI innings against Australia. He also has 5 wickets against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 239 runs, averaging 119.50 and striking at 91.22 in six ODI innings against Australia. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Mahmudullah has 296 runs, averaging 59.20 and striking at 89.70 in six innings this World Cup. He also has one fifty and a century.

Shoriful Islam has 10 wickets at an average of 40.90 and a strike rate of 38.80 in eight innings this World Cup.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

A flat track with a lot of runs is expected from the track in Pune. The surface here has always assisted the batters with very little help for the bowlers. The pacers will definitely get some help with the new ball, and apart from that, the batters should enjoy it. A total of around 300 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Warner has a terrific record against Bangladesh, and his recent form has also been good. The pitch will also suit the batters.

Travis Head: Travis Head will enjoy batting in Pune. He likes to play his shots, and the track in Pune will also assist the shot-makers. Expect Head to score big.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been in sensational form this World Cup. He can again score big in Pune. His bowling will also fetch a few points.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has surprisingly been picked up by less than 42% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Cummins has bowled reasonably well in the last few games and can again scalp a few crucial wickets. He can also fetch a few points with the bat.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim has been selected by less than 27% of people as of now. Rahim has a fine record against Australia and will enjoy batting in Pune. Expect Rahim to have a good outing.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. Consider avoiding him.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mitchell Marsh, Mahmudullah, Pat Cummins and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Litton Das, Steven Smith, Adam Zampa and Shoriful Islam.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Tanzid Hasan, Steven Smith and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Australia are a strong team and should win the game.

