AUS vs ENG Prediction, Match 17, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Australia vs England Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

AUS vs ENG Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Australia vs England

Date: June 8, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

AUS vs ENG Match Preview

Australia enter the T20 World Cup 2024 with the goal of making history as the first country to hold the title in all three formats of cricket, following their victories in the Test Championship and the ODI World Cup last year. They successfully navigated a tricky opening fixture, defeating a determined Oman team by 39 runs.

Meanwhile, defending champions England come into the match after having their first game of the tournament against Scotland washed out. Jos Buttler will be aware of the Aussie challenge and will need to refind their attacking Bazball style that worked so well for them if they fancy a chance of successfully defending their title

Probable AUS vs ENG Playing XI

AUS probable Playing XI

David Warner Travis Head Mitchell Marsh (c) Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis Tim David Matthew Wade (wk) Mitchell Starc Nathan Ellis Adam Zampa Josh Hazlewood.

ENG probable Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk) Philip Salt Will Jacks Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone Chris Jordan Jofra Archer Adil Rashid Mark Wood.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Kensington Oval provides equal opportuninties for batters and bowlers. Bowlers have dominated so far in the matches played at the venue so far. The average first innings score here is 137.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27°C but there is a looming rain threat with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Top Players for AUS vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will also contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is in good form and has the ability to score quickly. He can be incredibly valuable in the T20 format and can offer high-rewards in fantasy.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid can be a deadly weapon with his spin on the slow Barbadian pitch. He can take crucial wickets in the middle over and fetch handsome points.

Top Captaincy picks

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings for Australia and is in good form. He notched a crucial fifty in their opening clash and can once again fetch ample points. Phil Salt: Phil Salt will open the innings for England. His explosive batting can help England get a quick start and can be good option for fantasy team.

Players to avoid

Glenn Maxwell - Glenn Maxwell has looked in inconsistent form and hence can be excluded from this game.

Chris Jordan - Chris Jordan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

AUS vs ENG Match Prediction

Australia have been formidable in all formats recently and with England's opening game getting washed out, our prediction says that the Baggy Greens are going to eclipse the Three Lions.

