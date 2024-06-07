'An apt answer for what happened in the past': India star takes indirect dig at BCCI for poor treatment

He was a key cog in the team that made it to the Final of the ODI World Cup last year.

A current India star has taken an indirect dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the poor treatment meted out to him.

The dynamic batter has been a key cog in the India set-up for sometime and was a crucial part of the team that made it to the Final of the ODI World Cup last year. However, he was snubbed from the 15-man squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, in West Indies and USA.

Shreyas Iyer, who has given a testament to his batting prowess, fell out of favour rather surprisingly.

After the culmination of the ODI World Cup, Iyer opted to skip the domestic season and instead take some rest to rehabilitate, given that he has been suffering a from a back issue from a long time.

However, according to reports, the BCCI interpreted this as a lack of commitment and even denied offering a central contract to him.

Shreyas Iyer gives 'an apt answer' to BCCI

Despite, all the obstacles, Shreyas Iyer has led by example, helping Mumbai secure a record 42nd Ranji Trophy while captaining his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title.

🚨 Shreyas Iyer slammed BCCI on his YT Channel!!



Shreyas Iyer : " I had a terrific WC & I wanted to take a break after that and wanted to work on my body and build some strength around certain area, (after pause) & due to lack of communication there were some decisions didn't go… pic.twitter.com/WtZ1hmu438 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) June 7, 2024

Echoing on the same lines, Iyer said, " I had a terrific WC & I wanted to take a break after that and wanted to work on my body and build some strength around certain area, (after pause) & due to lack of communication there were some decisions didn't go in my favour" He further added, " I decided that once I win Ranji Trophy & IPL that would be an apt answer for whatever happened in the past & thankfully everything fell to right place"

