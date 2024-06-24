AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Australia vs India Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Australia are a quality side, but India have played better cricket. Further, the Indian side have more in-form players. Expect the Rohit Sharma-led side to win the game.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
Australia vs India
Date
24 June 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Travis Head has 179 runs at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 142.06 in seven T20I innings against India.
-
Travis Head scored 68 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 50 runs, 33 balls, 16.66 average, 151.51 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him twice, while Axar Patel has dismissed him once.
-
Travis Head vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 11 runs, 14 balls, 5.50 average, 78.57 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Travis Head’s previous five scores: 0, 31, 68, 34* & 34.
-
David Warner has 220 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 142.85 in nine T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.
-
David Warner has 52 runs at an average of 10.40 and a strike rate of 126.82 in five T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
David Warner vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 51 runs, 42 balls, 17 average, 138.70 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is: 2 runs, 5 balls, 1 average, 40 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
David Warner’s last five scores: 3, 53*, 1, 20 & 39.
-
Mitchell Marsh has 13 runs in two T20I innings against India.
-
Mitchell Marsh has 227 runs at an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 148.36 in six T20I innings in St Lucia. He also has three fifties here.
-
Mitchell Marsh’s previous five scores: 12, 1, 8, 18* & 35.
-
Glenn Maxwell has 554 runs at an average of 32.58 and a strike rate of 151.78 in 20 T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties and as many centuries against them.
-
Glenn Maxwell scored 11 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs Axar Patel in T20Is: 30 runs, 25 balls, 15 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is: 31 runs, 28 balls, 15.50 average, 110.71 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 45 average, 21.33 SR & 12.65 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 99 average, 50 SR & 11.88 economy rate.
-
Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 59, 14*, 11, 28 & 0. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 0/12, 1/14, 2/44, 0/22 & 0/11.
-
Marcus Stoinis has 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 135.96 in nine T20I innings against India. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 21 in five T20I innings against them.
-
Marcus Stoinis scored 59 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 60 runs, 54 balls, 30 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 14 balls.
-
Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 13.73 average, 10.20 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.25 average, 11.25 SR & 8.66 economy rate.
-
Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 11, 59, 30, 67* & 28. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 1/19, 1/24, 2/9, 1/24 & 3/19.
-
Tim David has 166 runs at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 141.88 in eight T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Tim David scored 24 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Tim David vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 22 balls, 11 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Tim David vs Axar Patel in T20Is: 18 runs, 21 balls, 9 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Tim David’s last five scores: 2, 24*, 11, 9 & 25.
-
Matthew Wade has 487 runs at an average of 60.87 and a strike rate of 157.60 in 14 T20I innings against India. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Matthew Wade has 91 runs at an average of 18.20 and a strike rate of 154.23 in six T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Matthew Wade’s previous five scores: 5, 4*, 17*, 25 & 12*.
-
Pat Cummins has 6 wickets at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 21 in six T20I innings against India.
-
Pat Cummins vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 12.75 average, 10.87 SR & 7.03 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 15 SR & 7.46 economy rate.
-
Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 3/28, 3/29, 1/16, 2/23 & 1/18.
-
Adam Zampa has 12 wickets at an average of 27.58 and a strike rate of 23.50 in 14 T20I innings against India.
-
Adam Zampa has 5 wickets at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 26.40 in six T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Adam Zampa vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 19 wickets, 17.73 average, 12.52 SR & 8.49 economy rate. Adam Zampa vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 27.50 average, 20 SR & 8.25 economy rate.
-
Adam Zampa’s last five figures: 2/28, 2/24, 1/30, 4/12 & 2/28.
-
Josh Hazlewood has 3 wickets in five T20I innings against India.
-
Josh Hazlewood has 4 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four T20I innings in four T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Josh Hazlewood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 48.50 average, 41 SR & 7.09 economy rate. Josh Hazlewood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 30 average, 26 SR & 6.92 economy rate.
-
Josh Hazlewood’s previous five figures: 0/39, 0/25, 2/18, 1/28 & 0/21.
-
Mitchell Starc has 5 wickets at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 19.20 in four T20I innings against India.
-
Mitchell Starc has a solitary wicket in five T20I innings in St Lucia.
-
Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 39.66 average, 27.33 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 44 average, 38 SR & 6.94 economy rate.
-
Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 1/21, 0/31, 0/37, 2/20 & 2/14.
India:
-
Rohit Sharma has 392 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 139.50 in 19 T20I innings against Australia. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 58 runs, 54 balls, 14.50 average, 107.40 SR & 4 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in five balls.
-
Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 23, 8, 3, 13 & 52*.
-
Virat Kohli has 794 runs at an average of 52.93 and a strike rate of 143.84 in 21 T20I innings against Australia. He also has eight fifties against them.
-
Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 41 runs, 37 balls, 6.83 average, 110.81 SR & 6 dismissals. Pat Cummins has dismissed him once in 16 balls.
-
Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa in T20Is: 90 runs, 74 balls, 30 average, 121.62 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 37, 24, 0, 4 & 1.
-
Rishabh Pant has 24 runs in four T20I innings against Australia.
-
Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 21 runs, 10 balls, 10.50 average, 210 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 36, 20, 18, 42 & 36*.
-
Suryakumar Yadav has 259 runs at an average of 32.37 and a strike rate of 170.39 in eight T20I innings against Australia. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 141 runs, 87 balls, 28.20 average, 162.06 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 6, 53, 50*, 7 & 2.
-
Shivam Dube vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 9 runs, 10 balls, 4.50 average, 90 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 34, 10, 31*, 3 & 0*.
-
Hardik Pandya has 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 162.50 in seven T20I innings against Australia. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 35.83 and a strike rate of 23 in nine T20I innings against them.
-
Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 174 runs, 135 balls, 19.33 average, 128.88 SR & 9 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 14.53 average, 13.06 SR & 6.67 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 36.75 average, 29 SR & 7.60 economy rate.
-
Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 50*, 32, 7, 40* & 16. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 1/32, 0/13, 2/14, 2/24 & 3/27.
-
Axar Patel has 14 wickets at an average of 13.35 and a strike rate of 12.85 in eight T20I innings against Australia.
-
Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 16 wickets, 18.87 average, 18.31 SR & 6.18 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 36.33 average, 22.33 SR & 9.76 economy rate.
-
Axar Patel’s last five scores: 3*, 12, 20, 14* & 57. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 0/26, 1/15, 1/25, 1/11 & 1/3.
-
Arshdeep Singh has 4 wickets at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 24 in four T20I innings against Australia.
-
Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 28 wickets, 23.53 average, 15.14 SR & 9.32 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 13.69 average, 12 SR & 6.84 economy rate.
-
Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/30, 3/36, 4/9, 1/31 & 2/35.
-
Kuldeep Yadav has 6 wickets at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 20 in five T20I innings against Australia.
-
Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 10.84 average, 10.07 SR & 6.45 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.85 average, 17.14 SR & 6.25 economy rate.
-
Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 3/19, 2/32, 0/15, 1/33 & 1/52.
-
Jasprit Bumrah has 16 wickets at an average of 23.43 and a strike rate of 17.43 in 13 T20I innings against Australia.
-
Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 6.54 average, 12.09 SR & 3.24 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 10.66 average, 9.66 SR & 6.62 economy rate.
-
Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/13, 3/7, 0/25, 3/14 & 2/6.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in St Lucia has been 149, with pacers snaring 67.42% of wickets here. Expect another decent track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 31°C, with the chance of showers, is forecast.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. Maxwell has been in decent touch. His bowling will also fetch a few points.
Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is a popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has a marvellous record against Australia. He can score big.
Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is another popular captaincy option for this game. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Wade has a tremendous record against India and will enjoy playing in St Lucia. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav’s selection % currently stands at 37.03. Kuldeep will bowl in different phases and has been in fine form. He can snare a few wickets.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If AUS bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Tim David, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, and Jasprit Bumrah.
If IND bat first:
Complete the team with three among Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If AUS bat first:
Complete the team with three among David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, and Kuldeep Yadav.
If IND bat first:
Complete the team with three among Suryakumar Yadav, Matthew Wade, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Arshdeep Singh.
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction
Australia are a quality side, but India have played better cricket. Further, the Indian side have more in-form players. Expect the Rohit Sharma-led side to win the game.
