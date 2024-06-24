AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Australia vs India Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Australia vs India

Date

24 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Travis Head has 179 runs at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 142.06 in seven T20I innings against India.

Travis Head scored 68 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 50 runs, 33 balls, 16.66 average, 151.51 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him twice, while Axar Patel has dismissed him once.

Travis Head vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 11 runs, 14 balls, 5.50 average, 78.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s previous five scores: 0, 31, 68, 34* & 34.

David Warner has 220 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 142.85 in nine T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

David Warner has 52 runs at an average of 10.40 and a strike rate of 126.82 in five T20I innings in St Lucia.

David Warner vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 51 runs, 42 balls, 17 average, 138.70 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is: 2 runs, 5 balls, 1 average, 40 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Warner’s last five scores: 3, 53*, 1, 20 & 39.

Mitchell Marsh has 13 runs in two T20I innings against India.

Mitchell Marsh has 227 runs at an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 148.36 in six T20I innings in St Lucia. He also has three fifties here.

Mitchell Marsh’s previous five scores: 12, 1, 8, 18* & 35.

Glenn Maxwell has 554 runs at an average of 32.58 and a strike rate of 151.78 in 20 T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties and as many centuries against them.

Glenn Maxwell scored 11 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Glenn Maxwell vs Axar Patel in T20Is: 30 runs, 25 balls, 15 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is: 31 runs, 28 balls, 15.50 average, 110.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 45 average, 21.33 SR & 12.65 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 99 average, 50 SR & 11.88 economy rate.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 59, 14*, 11, 28 & 0. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 0/12, 1/14, 2/44, 0/22 & 0/11.

Marcus Stoinis has 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 135.96 in nine T20I innings against India. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 21 in five T20I innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis scored 59 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 60 runs, 54 balls, 30 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 13.73 average, 10.20 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.25 average, 11.25 SR & 8.66 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 11, 59, 30, 67* & 28. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 1/19, 1/24, 2/9, 1/24 & 3/19.

Tim David has 166 runs at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 141.88 in eight T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Tim David scored 24 runs in his only T20I innings in St Lucia.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 22 balls, 11 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David vs Axar Patel in T20Is: 18 runs, 21 balls, 9 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 2, 24*, 11, 9 & 25.

Matthew Wade has 487 runs at an average of 60.87 and a strike rate of 157.60 in 14 T20I innings against India. He also has three fifties against them.

Matthew Wade has 91 runs at an average of 18.20 and a strike rate of 154.23 in six T20I innings in St Lucia.

Matthew Wade’s previous five scores: 5, 4*, 17*, 25 & 12*.

Pat Cummins has 6 wickets at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 21 in six T20I innings against India.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 12.75 average, 10.87 SR & 7.03 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 15 SR & 7.46 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 3/28, 3/29, 1/16, 2/23 & 1/18.

Adam Zampa has 12 wickets at an average of 27.58 and a strike rate of 23.50 in 14 T20I innings against India.

Adam Zampa has 5 wickets at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 26.40 in six T20I innings in St Lucia.

Adam Zampa vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 19 wickets, 17.73 average, 12.52 SR & 8.49 economy rate. Adam Zampa vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 27.50 average, 20 SR & 8.25 economy rate.

Adam Zampa’s last five figures: 2/28, 2/24, 1/30, 4/12 & 2/28.

Josh Hazlewood has 3 wickets in five T20I innings against India.

Josh Hazlewood has 4 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four T20I innings in four T20I innings in St Lucia.

Josh Hazlewood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 48.50 average, 41 SR & 7.09 economy rate. Josh Hazlewood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 30 average, 26 SR & 6.92 economy rate.

Josh Hazlewood’s previous five figures: 0/39, 0/25, 2/18, 1/28 & 0/21.

Mitchell Starc has 5 wickets at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 19.20 in four T20I innings against India.

Mitchell Starc has a solitary wicket in five T20I innings in St Lucia.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 39.66 average, 27.33 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 44 average, 38 SR & 6.94 economy rate.