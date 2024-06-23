AUS vs IND Prediction, Match 51, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Australia vs India Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

AUS vs IND Prediction: Australia will be coming into the contest after suffering a defeat against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue on the other hand are unbeaten. With both teams having a number of matchwinners, we can expect a fearsome contest but India has momentum on their side and are expected to come out on top.

AUS vs IND Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Australia vs India

Date: June 24, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St.Lucia

AUS vs IND Match Preview

India and Australia will lock horns in the next match of the Super 8s stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Australia will be hoping to bounce back from their shock defeat against Afghanistan and register a win to confirm their semi-final berth. However, a loss can risk their elimination because if Afghanistan wins their last group fixture against Bangladesh, they will go ahead to the semi-final.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue are still unbeaten in this tournament and will look to extend the streak. Rohit Sharma and Co are currently the Group 1 toppers with four points from two games. While India has momentum, Australia has quite a few matchwinners and have historically dominated India in ICC events which promises a high-octane clash in the offing.

Probable AUS vs IND Playing XI

AUS probable Playing XI

Travis Head David Warner Mitchell Marsh (c) Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis Tim David Matthew Wade (wk) Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Adam Zampa Josh Hazlewood

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Axar Patel Ravindra Jadeja Arshdeep Singh Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Daren Sammy Stadium offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Spinners will be effective when the ball gets soft. A score of around 170-180 can be a competitive total.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C with light chances of rain around 5 percent during the match.

Top Players for AUS vs IND Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli had a slow start to the tournament but he is gradually coming to his own. He's a big match player and can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with the bat as well as the ball. He has looked in good form and is once again expected to deliver the goods.

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can also contribute with crucial wickets and is a good option for fantasy team.

Top Captaincy picks

Travis Head: Travis Head likes batting against India and he can be a good option. Also he will open the innings and play a big knock if he manages to get going.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has a knack for taking wickets in crucial moments. Expect him to once again trouble the opposition batters.

Players to avoid

Ravindra Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Matthew Wade - Matthew Wade might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs IND Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

AUS vs IND Match Prediction

