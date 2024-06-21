PCB to file defamation case against journalists and YouTubers accusing Babar Azam of match-fixing: Reports

According to reports, a source told PTI that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will file a defamation case against journalists and YouTubers accusing Babar Azam of match-fixing.

The drama in Pakistan Cricket is not new as one of the many controversies is always on inside the dressing room and the board. Along the same lines, a renowned journalist, Mubashir Luqman, accused the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, of match-fixing in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Luqman highlighted an Audi E-Tron received by Babar Azam, which he claimed to have been gifted by his brother. However, the journalist added his brother doesn’t do anything, and the car came due to fixing matches and losing deliberately against teams like the United States, the Netherlands, or Ireland.

“When I inquired about the car, a source told me, 'If you lose matches against America, Afghanistan, the Netherlands, or Ireland, won't you get cars, houses in DHA, plots in Australia, and apartments in Dubai?’”

Luqman also claimed people know who the bookies are in the team and revealed eight players refused to play for Pakistan during the World Cup last year in India. The video of Luqman claiming Babar to have fixed matches went viral, and the cricketing world was surprised by the allegations.

These are serious allegations on Babar Azam from senior journalist Mubashir Luqman.

Investigation should be done by PCB.

PCB to file defamation case against journalists and YouTubers

According to reports, a source told PTI that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will file a defamation case against journalists and YouTubers accusing Babar Azam of match-fixing. Once the case is filed, those journalists and YouTubers will be asked to prove their allegations, and if they can’t, they might suffer heavy fines and jail.

The Punjab Assembly recently passed a bill related to the defamation law, which states that any media agency or journalist claiming false allegations or attacking any person publicly that induces criticism might have to pay fines and spend some time in jail if they fail to prove their claims. The bill also reads that cases should conclude within six months, avoiding unnecessary delays.

PCB has already started working on filing the case under the defamation law. Now, those accusing Babar will have to show pieces of evidence.

The match-fixing is arguably the most serious imputation against a sportsperson. Numerous Pakistani players have been involved in match-fixing scandals previously, and if the claims are true, those involved might face severe heat from the ICC and PCB.

