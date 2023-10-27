AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Australia and New Zealand always compete well and form a watchable contest. However, Australia are in form and might win the game.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Australia vs New Zealand

Date

28 October 2023

Time

10:30 AM IST

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 639 runs at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 97.40 in 15 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has two fifties and as many centuries against them.

Travis Head has 204 runs at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 81.92 in five ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has three fifties against them.

Steven Smith has 531 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 81.69 in 14 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has three fifties and two centuries against them.

Mitchell Marsh has 236 runs at an average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 105.82 in nine ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has two fifties against them.

Pat Cummins has 18 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 24.11 in nine ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mitchell Starc has 29 wickets at an average of 17.86 and a strike rate of 23.89 in 13 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has two five-wicket hauls against them.

Josh Hazlewood has 28 wickets at an average of 21.10 and a strike rate of 27.64 in 14 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Adam Zampa has 14 wickets at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 31.71 in eight ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Devon Conway has 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 63.15 in three ODI innings against Australia.

Devon Conway has 249 runs at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 100.80 in five innings this World Cup. He also has a century.

Rachin Ravindra has 290 runs at an average of 72.50 and a strike rate of 100.69 in five ODI innings this World Cup. He also has two half-centuries and a century.

Mitchell Santner has 17 wickets at 26.41 runs apiece in 12 ODI innings against Australia.

Trent Boult has 39 wickets at an average of 16.94 and a strike rate of 21.46 in 15 ODI innings against Australia. He also has three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls against them.

Matt Henry has 17 wickets at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 26.52 in eight ODI innings against Australia.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch in Dharamsala this World Cup has had a bit of something for everyone. There will be some help for the pacers early on, while the shot makers will get value, but the quality spinners will also get some help. A total of around 270 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 20°C, with some clouds during the match hours.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Warner has been in tremendous form this World Cup and has a good record against New Zealand. Hence, he will be a safe captaincy option.

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc has a fantastic record against New Zealand and always performs against them. There will also be some help for the new-ball bowlers, and Starc can wreak havoc again. Expect Starc to have another good outing.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is among the most consistent batters in world cricket currently. He will look to extend his fine form in this World Cup and make an impact against Australia.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has been picked up by less than 21% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Cummins has a decent record against New Zealand and improved recently as a bowler. Hence, he can be a nice pick.

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips has been selected by less than 25% of people as of now. Phillips can contribute significantly while batting in the lower order. He can also chip in with a few crucial overs.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mark Chapman: Mark Chapman might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. Hence, he can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson.

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Latham, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Matt Henry.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with Steven Smith, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson.

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with Daryl Mitchell, Josh Hazlewood and Matt Henry.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

