WATCH: Pat Cummins can't stop laughing when asked about England's defeat to Sri Lanka

Pat Cummins chuckled when questioned about England's significant loss to Sri Lanka on October 26, during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Australia-New Zealand 2023 ODI World Cup match.

Cummins participated in the customary pre-match presentation prior to the Trans-Tasman showdown on October 28. One journalist posed a challenging query to the Australian skipper, inquiring about his response to arch-rival England's resounding defeat against Sri Lanka.

“You mentioned close friends in other teams. I imagine you would have been heartbroken to see England suffer a defeat last night. What was your reaction to that given you have got them in a couple of games time?” the journalist enquired.

Cummins found himself momentarily taken aback and couldn't suppress a laugh as he answered. He then shrugged his shoulders with a grin. “Yeah, it was sad to see. I don’t have much for it. ”

Verbal sparring between Australia and England continues post the 2023 Ashes series

This loss marks the fourth for the defending champions in this World Cup, in addition to setbacks against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and South Africa and effectively diminishing their prospects of securing a spot in the semifinals. Nonetheless, the five-time world champions have the chance to surpass their longstanding cricket rivals New Zealand, should they emerge victorious against the Black Caps.

In the previous encounter between Australia and England in the Ashes 2023, the former successfully retained the urn. While the series showcased some outstanding performances, both on and off the field, controversies further fueled the rivalry. From the dispute over Baristow's run-out to reports of Australia initially forgoing post-Ashes drinks with their adversaries, only to partake in them later in a bar, the 2023 edition had it all. The verbal sparring continues, even though some time has elapsed since the series' conclusion.

