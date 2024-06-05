AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Australia vs Oman Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Australia are clearly a better unit. Their batting and bowling are superior to Oman's. Oman played some good cricket in the previous game, but Australia should start the campaign with a win.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Australia vs Oman

Date

6 June 2024

Time

6:00 AM IST

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 205 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 165.32 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

David Warner has 157 runs at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 140.17 in five T20I innings in Barbados. He also has two fifties here.

David Warner’s last five scores: 15, 54*, 1, 1 & 8.

Travis Head has 102 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 152.23 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 27 balls, 13.66 average, 151.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 0, 34, 0, 0 & 89*.

Mitchell Marsh has 160 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 155.33 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 55 runs, 31 balls, 27.50 average, 177.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 4, 18, 0, 18 & 23.

Glenn Maxwell has 193 runs at an average of 38.60 and a strike rate of 191.08 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a solitary wicket this year.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 0, 16, 4, 0 & 1. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/28, 0/17, 2/23 & 2/29.

Josh Inglis has 83 runs at an average of 16.60 and a strike rate of 127.69 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Josh Inglis vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 56 runs, 25 balls, 28 average, 224 SR & 2 dismissals.

Josh Inglis’ last five scores: 55, 5, 14*, 5 & 20.

Marcus Stoinis has 25 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 5 wickets at an average of 11.20 and a strike rate of 8.40 in two T20I innings this year.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.22 average, 10.44 SR & 8.74 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 19.50 average, 13 SR & 9 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 28, 5, 3, 36 & 62.

Pat Cummins has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in 2024.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/18, 1/30, 1/38, 1/36 & 1/47.

Josh Hazlewood has 3 wickets at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 32 in four T20Is in 2024.

Josh Hazlewood’s last five figures: 0/55, 2/5, 1/12, 0/36 & 2/31.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 2/14, 3/34, 0/11, 1/22 & 4/33.

Adam Zampa vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 25 average, 14.22 SR & 10.54 economy rate. Adam Zampa vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 76 average, 46 SR & 9.91 economy rate.

Adam Zampa’s previous five figures: 2/62, 3/25, 1/20, 4/34 & 0/42.

Oman:

Kashyap Prajapati has 236 runs at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 114 in 13 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Kashyap Prajapati’s last five scores: 0, 35, 8, 1 & 0.

Naseem Khushi has 305 runs at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 194.26 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Naseem Khushi scored 6 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Naseem Khushi’s last five scores: 6, 5, 0, 10 & 13.

Aqib Ilyas has 364 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 121.33 in 14 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 21 wickets at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 14 in 14 T20I innings this year.

Aqib Ilyas took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Aqib Ilyas’ last five scores: 0, 66*, 7, 62* & 34. Aqib Ilyas’ previous five figures: 1/17, 3/22, 0/16, 3/14 & 3/14.

Zeeshan Maqsood has 217 runs at an average of 19.72 and a strike rate of 121.22 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 22.18 and a strike rate of 18.72 in 13 T20I innings this year.

Zeeshan Maqsood scored 22 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Zeeshan Maqsood’s last five scores: 22, 35, 45, 14 & 15. Zeeshan Maqsood’s previous five figures: 0/12, 1/15, 1/31, 1/17 & 4/29.

Khalid Kail has 262 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 115.41 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Khalid Kail’s last five scores: 34, 27, 30, 16* & 15.

Mehran Khan has 13 wickets at an average of 10.84 and a strike rate of 11.53 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Mehran Khan took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Mehran Khan’s last five figures: 3/7, 1/17, 0/22, 2/10 & 1/21.

Bilal Khan has 15 wickets at an average of 23.06 and a strike rate of 17.86 in 12 T20I innings in 2024.

Bilal Khan took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings in 2024.

Bilal Khan’s last five figures: 1/25, 2/20, 2/35, 3/36 & 0/36.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Barbados should be a decent one for batting. There will be some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan, Khalid Kail, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings. Warner has a fine record in Barbados. He will enjoy playing against Oman.

Travis Head: Travis Head will open the innings. Head can exploit a relatively weak bowling attack of Oman. His recent form has been decent.

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc will bowl in different phases. Starc can be too hard to handle for inexperienced Oman batters. He will get some assistance off the deck.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kashyap Prajapati: Kashyap Prajapati has been selected by less than 14% of users as of now. Kashyap will open the innings and is a quality batter. His recent form has been decent.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mohammad Nadeem: Mohammad Nadeem might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Glenn Maxwell, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Adam Zampa, and Bilal Khan.

If OMN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Khalid Kail, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Mehran Khan.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Glenn Maxwell, Kashyap Prajapati, Bilal Khan, and Adam Zampa.

If OMN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Naseem Khushi, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, and Mehran Khan.

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

Australia are clearly a better unit. Their batting and bowling are superior to Oman's. Oman played some good cricket in the previous game, but Australia should start the campaign with a win.

