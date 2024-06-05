AUS vs OMN Prediction, Match 10, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Australia vs Oman Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

AUS vs OMN Prediction: The Australian team enter the contest as clear favourites. They have a formidable squad and more matchwinners in the team and are expected to win the contest comfortably.

AUS vs OMN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Australia vs Oman

Date: June 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

AUS vs OMN Match Preview

The Australian team, buoyed by their recent successes in winning two major ICC trophies, the ODI World Cup 2023 and the World Test Championship Final 2021-23 is poised to begin their T20 World Cup 2024 journey with a match against Oman. The Aussies will aim to get off on a strong note and set the tone for their campaign.

Conversely, Oman enters the tournament following a crushing defeat against Namibia. They defended a low target of 109 runs but ultimately lost by 11 runs in the Super Over.

Probable AUS vs OMN Playing XI

AUS probable Playing XI

David Warner Travis Head Mitchell Marsh (c) Glenn Maxwell Josh Inglis (wk) Marcus Stoinis Tim David Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood Mitchell Starc Adam Zampa.

OMN probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Naseem Khushi (wk) Aqib Ilyas (c) Zeeshan Maqsood Aayan Khan Khalid Kail Mohammad Nadeem Mehran Khan Shakeel Ahmed Kaleemullah Bilal Khan.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at Kensington Oval is known for being favorable to batters. However, the most recent match here featuring England and Scotland was called off due to rain. Before the interruption, Scotland impressively scored 90 runs in just 10 overs without losing any wickets, highlighting the pitch's capacity for substantial totals. Given the previous match was washed out, the captain who wins the toss will probably opt to bowl first.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C with cloud cover in the forecast.

Top Players for AUS vs OMN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Aqib Ilyas: Aqib Ilyas is another popular fantasy option for this game as he can contribute with both bat and ball. His record against Namibia is decent.

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings and can score ample points if manages to get going with the bat.

Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan will contribute with both bat and ball and can fetch match-winning points.

Top Captaincy picks

Travis Head: Travis Head will open the batting and is expected to score ample runs against a relatively weak Oman bowling attack.

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc will open the bowling and also bowl at the death. His pace can be tough to tackle for the inexperienced Oman batters.

Players to avoid

Mohammad Nadeem - Mohammad Nadeem might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Kashyap Prajapati - Kashyap Prajapati might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs OMN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

AUS vs OMN Match Prediction

The Australian team enter the contest as clear favourites. They have a formidable squad and more matchwinners in the team and are expected to win the contest comfortably.

