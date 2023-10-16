AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Australia are a better team overall and might win the rubber.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Date

16 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 779 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 83.40 in 22 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit two fifties and three centuries against them.

Steven Smith has 385 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 84.06 in 10 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed four fifties against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 362 runs at an average of 40.22 and a strike rate of 147.75 in 11 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 5 wickets against them.

Mitchell Starc has 27 wickets at an average of 18.88 and a strike rate of 25.18 in 14 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has two four-fers against them.

Adam Zampa has 9 wickets at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 27.33 in five ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Pathum Nissanka has 222 runs at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 85.05 in five ODI innings against Australia. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Kusal Mendis has 453 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 86.94 in 11 ODI innings against Australia. He also has four fifties against them.

Charith Asalanka has 187 runs at an average of 46.75 and a strike rate of 87.38 in five ODI innings against Australia. He also has a century against them.

Dunith Wellalage has 9 wickets at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 24.66 in five ODI innings against Australia. He also has 43 runs in three innings against them.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 228 in Lucknow, but the track might play better than this. The pitch suited the batters, as South Africa scored more than 300 in the previous game. A total of around 270 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with a little chance of rain, is forecast during the match hours.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Also Read: Wasim Akram tears down Babar Azam for taking Virat Kohli's signed jersey

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Warner is a quality batter, and his record against Sri Lanka is also decent. Warner is known to pounce on the weaker bowling teams, and Sri Lanka hasn’t bowled well at all this tournament.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is a safe captaincy option for this game. He will contribute to all the departments, and his record against Sri Lanka is also pretty good. Expect Maxwell to make a significant impact in this game.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is also among the popular captaincy options in this game. Mendis has been in sublime form, and his overall numbers against Australia are also marvellous.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has surprisingly been picked up by less than 19% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Stoinis will bowl a few overs and dismiss Sri Lankan batters with his accurate lines and lengths. He can also contribute with the bat in the lower order.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva has been selected by less than 38% of users as of now. Dhananjaya can contribute to all the departments and fetch a few crucial points.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis might not make much impact and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sadeera Samarawickrama, Marnus Labuschagne, Charith Asalanka and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mitchell Marsh, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marcus Stoinis and Dilshan Madushanka.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Marnus Labuschagne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Australia are a better team overall and might win the rubber.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.