AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Australia are a strong team and should win the contest.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Match Information

Tournament

Australia vs West Indies T20I Series

Match

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Date

11 February 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 559 runs at an average of 46.58 and a strike rate of 162.50 in 13 T20Is against West Indies. He also has six fifties against them.

Josh Inglis has 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 182.30 in seven T20Is since 2023. He also has a century.

Mitchell Marsh has 291 runs at an average of 36.37 and a strike rate of 151.56 in eight T20Is against West Indies. He also has four fifties.

Tim David has 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 161.66 in eight T20Is since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Matthew Wade has 149 runs at an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 163.73 in five T20Is since 2023.

Jason Behrendorff has 9 wickets at an average of 18.88 and a strike rate of 15.33 in six T20Is since 2023.

Brandon King has 401 runs at an average of 33.41 and a strike rate of 143.21 in 14 T20Is since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Johnson Charles has 232 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 177.09 in eight T20Is since 2023. He also has a century.

Nicholas Pooran has 402 runs at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 158.89 in 14 T20Is since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Rovman Powell has 338 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 173.33 in 13 T20Is since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Andre Russell has 106 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 165.62 in six T20Is since 2023. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 13.70 in six T20Is in this timeframe.

Alzarri Joseph has 18 wickets at an average of 21.27 and a strike rate of 12.16 in ten T20Is since 2023. He also has a five-wicket haul.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Adelaide has been 169, with the pacers snaring 63.05% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with plenty of help for the batters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings. He looked in terrific touch in the previous game and will enjoy batting in Adelaide. Warner’s batting record against West Indies is also top-notch.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Maxwell will enjoy batting in Adelaide since the track is generally good for batting here. His bowling has improved massively and will also be handy.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is another popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Top Differential Picks

Jason Behrendorff: Jason Behrendorff has been selected by less than 26% of users as of now. Behrendorff will bowl with the new ball and might get some movement early on, troubling batters. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd’s selection % is less than 15 as of now. Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Players to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Inglis, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Marcus Stoinis, and Sean Abbott.

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Matthew Wade, and Josh Hazlewood.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Inglis, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, and Sean Abbott.

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Mitchell Marsh, Akeal Hosein, Jason Behrendorff, and Josh Hazlewood.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction

