AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Match Information

Tournament

Australia vs West Indies T20I Series

Match

Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I

Date

13 February 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 581 runs at an average of 44.69 and a strike rate of 160.05 in 14 T20I innings against West Indies. He also has six fifties against them.

Mitchell Marsh has 320 runs at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 156.86 in nine T20I innings against West Indies. He also has four fifties against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 176 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 191.30 in seven T20I innings against West Indies. He also has a century.

Marcus Stoinis has 5 wickets at an average of 11.20 and a strike rate of 8.40 in three T20I innings against West Indies.

Adam Zampa has 10 wickets at an average of 28.30 and a strike rate of 22.80 in ten T20I innings against West Indies.

Johnson Charles has 242 runs at an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 146.66 in nine T20I innings against Australia. He also has a fifty against them.

Rovman Powell has 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 143.66 in four T20I innings against Australia. He also has a fifty against them.

Andre Russell has 186 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 206.66 in 11 T20I innings against Australia. He also has 9 wickets against them.

Jason Holder has 92 runs at a strike rate of 176.92 in five T20I innings against Australia. He also has four wickets against them.

Alzarri Joseph has 8 wickets at an average of 14.37 and a strike rate of 12 in four T20I innings against Australia.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Perth has been 165, with pacers snaring 79.4% of wickets here. Expect a fast pitch, with the ball coming nicely on the willow and some help for speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Xavier Bartlett.

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner will open the innings. He has looked in terrific touch this series and will enjoy batting in Perth. Warner’s batting record against West Indies is also top-notch.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Maxwell amassed a century in the last game and will look to continue his good run. His bowling has improved massively and will also be handy.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is another popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. His bowling value will be higher in Perth.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Top Differential Picks

Jason Behrendorff: Jason Behrendorff has been selected by less than 21% of users as of now. Behrendorff will bowl in all phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He also has vast experience playing in Perth since he plays for Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford’s selection % is less than 19 as of now. Rutherford will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. His bowling value will increase in Perth since the track assists pacers.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Players to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Inglis, Rovman Powell, Tim David, Jason Holder, and Spencer Johnson.

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Marcus Stoinis, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Matthew Wade, and Xavier Bartlett.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim David, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, and Adam Zampa.

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Marcus Stoinis, Akeal Hosein, and Xavier Bartlett.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Australia are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.