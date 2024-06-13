BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Bangladesh vs Netherlands Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh and Netherlands are evenly matched, quality-wise. However, Bangladesh have more quality in bowling, especially in the spin department. Hence, they should win the game.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Date

13 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 25 runs in his only T20I innings against Netherlands.

Najmul Hossain Shanto vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 106 runs, 106 balls, 17.66 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s last five scores: 14, 7, 0, 36 & 3.

Litton Das scored 9 runs in his only T20I innings against Netherlands.

Litton Das vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 49 runs, 45 balls, 24.50 average, 108.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Litton Das’ last five scores: 9, 36, 6, 14 & 12.

Shakib Al Hasan has 24 runs in four T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four T20I innings against them.

Shakib Al Hasan vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 110 runs, 89 balls, 18.33 average, 123.59 SR & 6 dismissals.

Shakib Al Hasan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 20 average, 19.36 SR & 6.19 economy rate. Shakib Al Hasan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 12.42 average, 9.57 SR & 7.79 economy rate.

Shakib Al Hasan’s last five scores: 3, 8, 28, 30 & 6. Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five figures: 0/6, 0/30, 0/47, 1/23 & 0/35.

Towhid Hridoy vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 232 runs, 184 balls, 29 average, 126.08 SR & 8 dismissals.

Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 37, 40, 13, 25 & 58.

Mahmudullah has 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 127.50 in two T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Mahmudullah’s last five scores: 20, 16*, 40, 3 & 31.

Taskin Ahmed has 4 wickets at an average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings against Netherlands. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Taskin Ahmed vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 24 wickets, 12.08 average, 10.91 SR & 6.64 economy rate. Taskin Ahmed vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 18.87 average, 16.75 SR & 6.76 economy rate.

Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/19, 2/25, 2/20, 1/21 & 2/18.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 21.26 average, 18.26 SR & 6.98 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 15.90 average, 14.36 SR & 6.64 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 0/18, 3/17, 6/10, 2/31 & 2/41.

Netherlands:

Max O’Dowd scored 8 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Max O’Dowd vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 13 runs, 20 balls, 6.50 average, 65 SR & 2 dismissals.

Max O’Dowd’s last five scores: 2, 54*, 17, 60 & 33.

Vikramjit Singh’s last five scores: 12, 22, 27, 3 & 1.

Sybrand Engelbrecht’s last five scores: 40, 14, 2, 8 & 48. Sybrand Engelbrecht’s previous five figures: 2/14, 0/8, 0/16, 1/20 & 2/13.

Bas de Leede took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Bas de Leede vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 13 average, 10.66 SR & 7.31 economy rate. Bas de Leede vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 11.80 economy rate.

Bas de Leede’s last five scores: 6, 11*, 1, 8* & 27. Bas de Leede’s previous five figures: 1/34, 2/22, 0/17, 2/43 & 1/40.

Scott Edwards scored 16 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Scott Edwards vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 23 runs, 23 balls, 5.75 average, 100 SR & 4 dismissals.

Scott Edwards’ last five scores: 10, 5, 27*, 12 & 29.

Logan van Beek has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Logan van Beek vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 9.40 average, 10.70 SR & 5.27 economy rate. Logan van Beek vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 8 average, 9 SR & 5.33 economy rate.

Logan van Beek’s previous five figures: 2/21, 3/18, 1/8, 2/26 & 3/13.

Paul van Meekeren has 4 wickets at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Paul van Meekeren vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 16.33 average, 14.83 SR & 6.60 economy rate. Paul van Meekeren vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 18 average, 25 SR & 4.32 economy rate.

Paul van Meekeren’s last five figures: 0/13, 2/19, 0/11, 2/34 & 2/27.

Vivian Kingma vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 17.90 average, 16.27 SR & 6.60 economy rate. Vivian Kingma vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 18.33 average, 22.66 SR & 4.85 economy rate.

Vivian Kingma’s last five figures: 2/12, 0/23, 0/36, 1/13 & 1/40.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

There have been no recent matches at this venue. However, the cricket played last time here suggests some help for spinners. The track might be on the slower side. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

Also Read: 'India are a good team, but...' - Ashwin praises blunt statement from latest T20 World Cup sensation

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Shakib will contribute with both bat and ball and will enjoy playing against Netherlands. He will fetch ample points.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is another popular captaincy option for this game. Bas will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek will enjoy bowling at this venue. Logan is a quality bowler and can damage an underfiring Bangladeshi batting lineup. He can also bat a bit.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto has been selected by less than by less than 25% of users as of now. Najmul will open the innings and is a quality batter. He can score valuable runs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Vivian Kingma: Vivian Kingma’s selection % currently stands at 33.44. Vivian will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He will get some help off the deck.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Teja Nidamanuru: Teja Nidamanuru might not be as effective can be avoided for this game.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Litton Das, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, and Paul van Meekeren.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Michael Levitt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Tim Pringle.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Scott Edwards, Mustafizur Rahman, and Vivian Kingma.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh and Netherlands are evenly matched, quality-wise. However, Bangladesh have more quality in bowling, especially in the spin department. Hence, they should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.