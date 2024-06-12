BAN vs NED Prediction, Match 27, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Bangladesh vs Netherlands Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BAN vs NED Prediction: The match will be pivotal for both teams as they vye for a berth in the Super 8s. Bangladesh has a perfect track record against the Dutch in T20 World Cups but Netherlands beat the Bangla Tigers in ODI World Cup and similar feat seems like a possibility this time around.

BAN vs NED Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Date: June 13, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, West Indies

BAN vs NED Match Preview

Bangladesh and Netherlands will lock horns in a bid to inch closer to qualifying for the Super 8s stage. The Bangla Tigers started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a strong note by defeating Sri Lanka but then suffered a narrow loss against South Africa in their previous fixture. They have a strong squad but will need to survive the battle of nerves against Netherlands, who have everything to play for.

Netherlands are placed third in the Group D standings after Bangladesh but are tied on same points. A win tonight will definitely give them the edge for qualification and the Dutch team will definitely fancy their chances and seek to create history.

Probable BAN vs NED Playing XI

BAN probable Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Litton Das Najmul Hossain Shanto Towhid Hridoy Shakib Al Hasan Jaker Ali Mahmudullah Rishad Hossain Taskin Ahmed Tanzim Hasan Sakib Mustafizur Rahman

NED probable Playing XI

Michael Levitt Max O’Dowd Vikramjit Singh Sybrand Engelbrecht Scott Edwards (c) Bas de Leede Teja Nidamanuru Logan van Beek Tim Pringle Paul van Meekeren Vivian Kingma

Venue and Pitch

The pitch is expected to offer equal assistance to batters and bowlers. Spinners will play a crucial role and the pitch traditionally favours the chasing team.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29°C with no serious threat of rain.

Top Players for BAN vs NED Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Max O Dowd: Max O Dowd will open the innings and he is one of the main batters for Netherlands and can fetch ample points. Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto will open the innings and can score big points if he manages to get going.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will open the innings and can score big points if he manages to get going. Tanzim Hasan Sakib: Tanzim Hasan Sakib will bowl in different spells and can pick up crucial wickets. He picked up three wickets in the last match and looking in good form.

Top Captaincy picks

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy will bat in the top order and can anchor the innings. He is a good option to fetch some match-winning fantasy points.

Towhid Hridoy will bat in the top order and can anchor the innings. He is a good option to fetch some match-winning fantasy points. Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek will contribute with both bat and ball. Logan’s form has been decent. He can fetch handsome points.

Players to avoid

Scott Edwards - Scott Edwards might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Mahmudullah - Mahmudullah might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

BAN vs NED Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

BAN vs NED Match Prediction

