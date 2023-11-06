BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka haven’t been consistent. However, Sri Lanka seem like a stronger unit and might win the game.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Date

06 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 89 runs in his only ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan has 634 runs at an average of 27.56 and a strike rate of 79.64 in 25 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 20 wickets at 49.35 runs apiece in 20 ODI innings against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 1062 runs at an average of 33.18 and a strike rate of 78.84 in 33 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Mahmudullah has 577 runs at an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 71.94 in 27 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has nine wickets against them.

Taskin Ahmed has 14 wickets at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 33.78 in nine ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Mustafizur Rahman has 21 wickets at an average of 23.23 and a strike rate of 27.14 in 13 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis has 461 runs at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 75.20 in 14 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Angelo Mathews has 406 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 86.19 in 11 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has 8 wickets at 26.12 runs apiece in seven ODI innings against them.

Maheesh Theekshana has 5 wickets at 17.60 runs apiece in two ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Dushmantha Chameera has 13 wickets at an average of 9.38 and a strike rate of 18 in five ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The decks in Delhi this World Cup have been pleasant for the batters, as the ball has come nicely on the bat. However, there will be some assistance for the spinners in middle overs. A total of around 280 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Litton Das: Litton Das hasn’t scored as consistently as expected, but he is a quality batter. Litton can score big on a batting-friendly Delhi track. Barring Madushanka, the other Lankan bowlers haven’t bowled as much, either.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form hasn’t been as good, but Shakib is a match-winner. His bowling will get some help off the track.

Kusal Mendis: After a blistering start, Kusal Mendis has gone off the radar. However, he will enjoy batting in Delhi. Mendis also played a terrific knock against South Africa at the same venue earlier in the tournament.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto has surprisingly been picked up by less than 20% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Shanto has not done anything significant in the tournament so far, but he would like to play in Delhi. Expect a good outing for him.

Angelo Mathews: Angelo Mathews has been selected by less than 39% of people as of now. He has a fine record against Bangladesh and can play a crucial innings in the middle order. His bowling can also fetch a few points.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dimuth Karunaratne: Dimuth Karunaratne hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Tanzid Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva and Mustafizur Rahman.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Angelo Mathews, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Maheesh Theekshana.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Najmul Hossain Shanto, Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka haven’t been consistent. However, Sri Lanka seem like a stronger unit and might win the game.

