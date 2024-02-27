BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 5 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are a strong team and should win the contest.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants

Date

27 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sophie Devine has 165 runs at a strike rate of 203.70 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also had two fifties against them.

Ellyse Perry has 51 runs at a strike rate of 137.84 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Richa Ghosh’s previous five WPL innings: 1, 37, 31, 29 & 62.

Shreyanka Patil has 4 wickets at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 9 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Asha Sobhana has 10 wickets at an average of 16.40 and a strike rate of 12.60 in six WPL innings. She also has a five-wicket haul.

Harleen Deol has 79 runs at a strike rate of 158 in two WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Ashleigh Gardner has 60 runs at a strike rate of 146.34 in two WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 3 wickets at 14 balls apiece in two WPL innings against them.

Tanuja Kumar’s previous five innings: 1/32, 2/29, 0/50, 1/32 & 2/21.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks have been decent for batting in Bengaluru, with occasional help for both pacers and spinners. Expect a nice batting surface for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemlatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kumar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Devine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. She has also done well against Gujarat Giants in the past.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry will also contribute with both bat and ball. Perry has been superb with RCB. Expect her to make an impact again.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gardner will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. Gardner will fetch ample points.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shreyanka Patil: Shreyanka Patil has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Patil has bowled well against Gujarat Giants in the past and can trouble them with her variations. She can fetch match-winning points.

Harleen Deol: Harleen Deol’s selection % is less than 24 as of now. Harleen will bat in the top order and has been consistent with the willow. She will enjoy batting in Bengaluru.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dayalan Hemlatha: Dayalan Hemlatha might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Richa Ghosh, Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Lea Tahuhu, and Sneh Rana.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Thakur, Tanuja Kanwar, and Meghna Singh.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Richa Ghosh, Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, and Sneh Rana.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harleen Deol, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, and Tanuja Kanwar.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

