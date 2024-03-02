BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 9 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: This one is going to be a blockbuster. Both teams are laced with match-winners and should form an exciting contest. However, Mumbai Indians Women have more quality and in-form players in the squad. Hence, they should win the contest.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

Date

02 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Smriti Mandhana’s scores this WPL read: 74, 43 & 13.

Sabbhineni Meghana has 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 121.36 in three WPL innings this season. She also has a fifty.

Richa Ghosh has 81 runs at a strike rate of 162 in two WPL innings this season. She also has a fifty.

Asha Sobhana has 5 wickets at 10.80 balls apiece in three WPL innings this season.

Sophie Molineux has 4 wickets at 16.50 balls apiece in three WPL innings this season.

Harmanpreet Kaur has 101 runs at a strike rate of 134.66 in two WPL innings this season. She also has a fifty.

Yastika Bhatia has 90 runs at a strike rate of 121.62 in three WPL innings this season. She also has a fifty.

Amelia Kerr has 7 wickets at an average of 13.42 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three WPL innings this season. She also has a four-wicket haul.

Shabnim Ismail has 4 wickets at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two WPL innings this season.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks have been suitable for batting, especially in the second innings. There will be some help for pacers with the new ball before the pitch gets flat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Satyamoorthy Keerthana, Saika Ishaque.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is a popular captaincy pick for this game. Devine will contribute with both bat and ball. She will open the innings and bowl four overs.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is another popular captaincy option for this game. Matthews will contribute with both bat and ball and is a consistent performer. She will fetch ample points.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball. She is ever consistent and should come good again.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Renuka Thakur: Renuka Thakur has been selected by less than 29% of users as of now. Renuka will bowl with the new ball and at the death. She will get some assistance early on and can snare a few wickets at the back end of the innings when batters go hard.

Saika Ishauqe: Saika Ishaque’s selection % stands at 5.93 as of now. Ishaque has done well in the tournament in the past and can snare a few wickets. There will be some assistance for spinners, especially in the first innings.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Amanjot Kaur: Amanjot Kaur might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, and Satyamoorthy Keerthana.

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Issy Wong, and Shreyanka Patil.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Saika Ishaque, and Asha Sobhana.

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Georgia Wareham, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, and Renuka Thakur.

BAN-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

This one is going to be a blockbuster. Both teams are laced with match-winners and should form an exciting contest. However, Mumbai Indians Women have more quality and in-form players in the squad. Hence, they should win the contest.

