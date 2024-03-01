'Melt the puppy fat' - Bharat Arun recalls strong advice from this person that transformed Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has enjoyed a terrific couple of years across formats despite finding himself on the sidelines at one point of time.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian side of late. His steady contributions also saw him being promoted to Grade B from C of the recently announced BCCI Central Contracts.

The Chinaman bowler has enjoyed a terrific couple of years across formats. One of the primary reasons for his success has been the changes he has brought to his bowling since the IPL 2022 season. Prior to that, Kuldeep often found himself warming the bench in the IPL as well as for India.

Echoing on Kuldeep's efforts, former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun recently recalled an episode. He revealed how an honest conversation between Ravi Shastri and Kuldeep about the latter's fitness made a difference.

Speaking to the Indian Express, here's what Bharat Arun quoted Ravi Shastri as saying to Kuldeep Yadav:

"Boss, this puppy fat you have na has to be melted away... I can't think of a single reason with improved fitness that you won't become a world-class Test bowler."

Kuldeep's change in bowling reason behind his success

Notably, Kuldeep's faster and more direct trajectory has arguably reduced the time batters have to anticipate his wrist movement. Those who wait to gauge the spin off the pitch often find themselves outpaced, and this is where the left-arm wrist-spinner has shown improvement compared to his previous form.

ALSO READ: "Dhoni is in different league": Sourav Ganguly responds to Gavaskar's claim of Jurel 'another MSD'

In the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series, Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 12 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 22.58. He has arguably justified his selection as the third spinner over all-rounder Axar Patel and has given India the flexibility they needed in their bowling attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.