BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz

Date

24 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sophie Devine had 266 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 172.72 in eight WPL innings last season. She also had two fifties.

Smriti Mandhana’s last five scores: 29, 23, 54, 29 & 34.

Ellyse Perry had 253 runs at an average of 42.16 and a strike rate of 123.41 in eight WPL innings last season. She also had two fifties.

Shreyanka Patil had 6 wickets at 19.50 balls apiece in seven WPL innings last season.

Alyssa Healy had 253 runs at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 141.34 in nine WPL innings last season. She also had two fifties.

Tahila McGrath had 302 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 158.11 in eight WPL innings last season. She also had four fifties.

Grace Harris had 230 runs at an average of 57.50 and a strike rate of 165.46 in five WPL innings last season. She also had two fifties.

Sophie Ecclestone had 16 wickets at an average of 14.68 and a strike rate of 13.31 in nine WPL innings last season. She also had a four-wicket haul.

Deepti Sharma had 9 wickets at 23.22 balls apiece in nine WPL innings last season.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bengaluru has been 196, with pacers snaring 67.5% of wickets here. Expect a flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Nadine De Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Thakur, Asha Shobhana.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahila McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gaykwad, Anjali Sarvani.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Devine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect her to fetch ample points.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry is another popular captaincy option for this game. Perry will contribute with both bat and ball. She was a consistent player last year and can make an impact again.

Tahila McGrath: Tahila McGrath is among the most dangerous players in women’s cricket. McGrath will bat in the middle order and can also contribute with the ball. She can be a wise option.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shreyanka Patil: Shreyanka Patil was RCB’s best bowler last season. Patil’s recent form has been good. She can fetch match-winning points.

Rajeshwari Gaykwad: Rajeshwari Gaykwad has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Gaykwad will bowl in different phases. She can snare a few wickets.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Parshavi Chopra: Parshavi Chopra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, and Ekta Bisht.

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alyssa Healy, Vrinda Dinesh, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Thakur, and Anjali Sarvani.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris, and Rajeshwari Gaykwad.

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, and Anjali Sarvani.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

UP Warriorz are a strong team and should win the contest.

