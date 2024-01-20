BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, U19 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 3 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: India U-19 are a formidable team and should win the contest.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024

Match

Bangladesh U-19 vs India U-19

Date

20 January 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Musheer Khan’s last five scores read: 51*, 9, 41, 14* & 39*. His last five figures read: 3/34, 0/5, 5/38, 0/11 & 0/34.

Uday Saharan’s last five scores read: 50*, 74, 112, 4* & 1.

Raj Limbani’s last five figures read: 1/18, 0/7, 0/37, 2/39 & 2/47.

Saumy Pandey’s last five figures read: 1/41, 1/6, 3/49, 6/29 & 0/44.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli’s previous five scores read: 19, 11, 38, 9 & 60.

Ahrar Amin’s last five scores read: 9, 8, 5, 44 & 23.

Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi’s last five figures read: 1/28, 1/25, 0/37, 3/36 & 1/18.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track is expected to be decent for batting. There will be some help for the pacers early on before the pitch becomes good for batting. The teams winning the toss might elect to bat first, with a total of around 240 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh U-19: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Adil Bin Siddik, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon.

India U-19: Rudra Patel, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chowdhury Md Rizwan: Chowdhury Md Rizwan will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been in decent form lately. Expect him to perform again.

Arshin Kulkarni: Arshin Kulkarni will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a popular captaincy choice. Arshin will fetch ample points.

Musheer Khan: Musheer Khan is another popular captaincy option. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Musheer will look to make an impact.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jishan Alam: Jishan Alam will bat in the middle order. He is a decent player. Jishan can score valuable runs and provide match-winning points.

Saumy Pandey: Saumy Pandey has a selection % of less than 6 as of now. Saumy will get some help off the deck and can provide wickets to his team. He can be tried in a few teams.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ahrar Amin: Ahrar Amin might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BD-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with Adil Bin Siddik, Ariful Islam and Raj Limbani.

If IN-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Saumy Pandey and Paevez Jibon.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BD-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with Adil Bin Siddik, Ariful Islam and Maruf Mridha.

If IN-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jishan Alam, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Saumy Pandey and Paevez Jibon.

BD-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

India U-19 are a formidable team and should win the contest.

