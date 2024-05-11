BLR vs DEL Prediction, Match 62, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BLR vs DEL Match Prediction: Both the teams need to win this game to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. So, this is expected to be a cracker of a contest. Delhi Capitals will be without Rishabh Pant which will be a significant blow to their chances. Looking at the current form, home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start as favourites for this game.

BLR vs DEL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 12th May, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs DEL Match Preview

A resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be aiming to add further to its four-match winning streak. Virat Kohli has been scoring consistently throughout the season. Other batters like Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks, and Rajat Patidar have joined the party as well. Patidar's gameplay against spin has been impressive so far and he can be RCB's trump card in this game. Despite limited bowling resources, Bengaluru bowlers have managed things quite well in the last few games. Mohammed Siraj is getting the new ball to move around while legspinner Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh are doing a decent job in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be aiming harder to push for their playoffs chances as well. But they wlll miss the services of their captain Rishabh Pant who has been suspended for this game due to breach of conduct. This leaves their batting order quite young and inexperienced, although, in great form. Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in scintillating form with the bat while Abishek Porel has been consistent as well. The onus will be on Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel to handle the middle order in the absence of Pant. On the bowling front, young Rasikh Salam has shown tremendous composure after a tough start to the campaign. DC's fast bowlers could be handy on this bouncy Chinnaswamy track. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be tested on this pitch.

Probable BLR vs DEL Playing XI

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Cameron Green Dinesh Karthik (wk) Mahipal Lomror Swapnil Singh Karn Sharma Mohammed Siraj Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in Yash Dayal as the impact player when they are bowling.

DEL probable Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Abishek Porel (wk) Shai Hope Ricky Bhui Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel (C) Gulbadin Naib Kuldeep Yadav Rasikh Salam Ishant Sharma Mukesh Kumar

With Rishabh Pant unavailable, Axar Patel will lead the side and Abishek Porel is likely to take the gloves. Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Khaleel Ahmed as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. There will be true bounce on this pitch and it is expected to be a good surface for batting.

Weather Updates

The weather will be partly cloudy and there is 56 percent chance of rain. The temperature will be around 26 degrees while the humidity will be around 60%.

Top Players for BLR vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli - Kohli has been in fantastic form this season and is the leading run-scorer so far. The veteran has shown his ability to play a long innings. In a crucial game like this, he is likely to perform. Kohli has scored 634 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51.

Kuldeep Yadav - Kuldeep has been in excellent form and is a constant wicket-taking threat in the middle overs. He has variations and has used them to great effect so far. He has picked up 14 wickets in 9 matches so far at an average of 20.50.

Will Jacks - Jacks will relish batting on this surface which has good bounce. He can change the course of the game when he gets going. He has scored 189 runs in 7 matches so far at an average of 31.50 He can also contribute with his off-spin.

Top Captaincy picks

Rajat Patidar - Rajat Patidar has been batting splendidly in the last few matches. The middle order batter has been menacing against the spinners which can be crucial in the middle overs. It remains to be seen how he manages a strong DC spin attack. He has scored 268 runs in 12 matches so far at a strike rate of 183.56.

Jake Fraser-McGurk - The young opener has been a revelation and has been providing his team some blistering starts. If he gets going, he will be difficult to stop. He will enjoy batting on this ground which has been traditionally good for batters. Fraser-McGurk has scored 309 runs in just 7 matches so far at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 235.87.

Players to avoid

Mahipal Lomror - The left-hander is likely to bat in the lower order and might not get enough balls to make a significant impact with the bat. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Gulbadin Naib - Naib had a decent time with the bat in his debut IPL game. He is likely to bat lower down the order and will get few balls to bat. He is unlikely to bowl as well. He can be avoided for this gameas he might not fetch many points.

BLR vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

BLR vs DEL Match Prediction

Both the teams need to win this game to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. So, this is expected to be a cracker of a contest. Delhi Capitals will be without Rishabh Pant which will be a significant blow to their chances. Looking at the current form, home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start as favourites for this game.

