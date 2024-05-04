BLR vs GUJ Prediction, Match 52, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BLR vs GUJ Match Prediction: In the previous game between these two sides played a few days ago, RCB thrashed GT thanks to Will Jacks and Virat Kohli. Not many times in this season have Royal Challengers Bengaluru started as favourites in a game. Although they are still in the last place in the points table, Royal Challengers Bangaluru are the favourites to win the match in their home conditions.

BLR vs GUJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 4th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs GUJ Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gaining back their confidence with two wins in a row. They have some experienced batters like Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli at the top. Will Jacks looks in great touch as he smashed a 41-ball century against the same opponents in the previous match. Kohli has been in scintillating form this season and he scored 70* in the last game. Rajat Patidar has been brilliant against spin in the middle overs. RCB will need their bowlers to put their hands up as well. On a flat Chinnaswamy surface, they have struggled in the past and it remains to be seen how Mohammed Siraj & Co. cope up with this problem given the inexperience in the bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are not having a season that they enjoyed in the last two years. They are struggling in the points table with 4 wins and 6 defeats so far. The over-dependence on captain Shubman Gill hasn't helped the team's cause. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been their top run-scorers so far. Shahrukh Khan's half-century in the last game was a positive and it remains to be seen if he can be consistent with his performances. Gujarat's strength is their spin bowling line-up with Rashid Khan leading the charge. But they got smashed all around the park from Will Jacks and Virat Kohli in the last game. Experienced quick Mohit Sharma has been far from his best this season, going at almost 11 runs per over so far.

Probable BLR vs GUJ Playing XI

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Dinesh Karthik (wk) Mahipal Lomror Karn Sharma Swapnil Singh Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in Yash Dayal as the impact player when they are bowling.

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (C) Sai Sudharsan M Shahrukh Khan David Miller Azmatullah Omarzai Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Sai Kishore Spencer Johnson Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans can include fast bowler Spencer Johnson in place of Noor Ahmad. They are likely to bring in Sandeep Warrier as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It is expected to be a good pitch for batting with plenty of sixes because of the shorter boundaries.

Weather Updates

The forecast is for rain on the match day but it is expected to clear by the time the match starts, although, the weather will be cloudy.

Top Players for BLR vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli - Kohli has been in brilliant form this season. He is currently the second highest run-getter of the season with 500 runs from 10 matches at an average of 71.42. He will be expected to perform in a crunch game. Kohli looked in good touch in the last game against GT as well.

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan has been far from his best this season. But he is a proven performer and can produce a match-winning performance for his side. He can also contribute with runs lower down the order. Rashid has picked up 8 wickets in 10 matches so far at an average of 38.

Glenn Maxwell - Maxwell is one of the most dangerous players in the world. The right-hander can take the game away from the opposition with his power-hitting skills. He can also contribute with the ball. Maxwell has had a poor season so far with 32 runs from 6 games but he needs just one game to turn things around.

Top Captaincy picks

Will Jacks - The hard-hitting allrounder showed how destructive he can be in the last game. He scored 100* in 41 balls, which included 5 fours and 10 sixes. Against Gujarat's spinners, he was particularly severe, hitting them for long sixes. He has scored 176 runs from 5 matches at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 191.30.

Shubman Gill - The Titans captain needs to show his batting class now. Gill scored over 900 runs in the last season and emerged as the highest run-gstter of the tournament but this season, he has been quiet. Expect him to fire on a batting friendly surface here.

Players to avoid

Mahipal Lomror - Lomror is likely to bat lower down the order at No. 8 and might not get many chances to face a ball. In the last game, his turn didn't game as RCB won the match with 9 wickets remaining. He can be avoided for this match.

Sai Kishore - The pitch here is not the best for the spinners and Sai Kishore might not find enough purchase. The left-arm spinner is unlikely to get many wickets. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

BLR vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

BLR vs GUJ Match Prediction

