BLR vs HYD Prediction, Match 30, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BLR vs HYD Match Prediction: After being on the road for a couple of games, Bengaluru are back on their home ground and will hope for a change in their fortunes against a strong Hyderabad team. Hyderabad relies on their powerful batting line-up to take them across the line. Looking at the current form, Sunrisers Hyderabad start this game as favorites and are likely to make a hat-trick of wins for them.

BLR vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 15th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs HYD Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are struggling with just one win out of six matches so far. They have now lost four matches in a row and have plenty of problems to address. Apart from Virat Kohli, none of the batter has shown consistency so far. Glenn Maxwell's form is a real concern as he has bagged 3 ducks in six matches. Apart from Kohli, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has shown some fight with some useful cameos down the order. The bowling does not have enough resources, as accepted by RCB captain Faf du Plessis himself. Mohammed Siraj has been going at 10.40 runs per over this season, having taken just 4 wickets so far.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three out of five matches they have played so far. They have a destructive batting line-up capable of achieving great things on their day. Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head have been in superb form with the bat. The arrival of Nitish Kumar Reddy has further solidified their batting order and they look like a dangerous line-up. Bowling looks decent as well with skipper Pat Cummins doing a good job with the ball. Bhivneshwar Kumar is getting back his rhythm but the lack of quality spin bowling could be a worry for them.

Probable BLR vs HYD Playing XI

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Dinesh Karthik (wk) Mahipal Lomror Saurav Chauhan Vijaykumar Vyshak Akash Deep Reece Topley

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in Mohammed Siraj as the impact player when they are bowling.

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jaydev Unadkat T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in Mayank Markande as the impact player when they are bowling. If they aim to strengthen their batting, they can bring in Rahul Tripathi as the impact player.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The pitch at Bengaluru this year hasn't been as good for batting as they usually are. It is likely to be sticky but the short boundaries will help the batters. Toss can play a crucial role as team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Updates

The weather will be partly cloudy for the match but it is unlikely to affect the match result. The temperature will be 26 degrees while the humidity will be 40 percent.

Top Players for BLR vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli - Virat Kohli currently holds the Orange Cap for this season with 319 runs from six matches at an average of 79.75. Kohli has shown great consistency this season and is one of the few shining lights in RCB's dismal campaign so far. He failed in the last game and will be eager to score big runs here.

Heinrich Klaasen - The wicketkeeper-batter has been in fantastic form right now. Klaasen needs just a few balls to make an impact. He has the ability to clear any boundary in the world and will enjoy the short boundaries at Chinnaswamy. Klaasen has scored 186 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 193.75 so far.

Abhishek Sharma - The youngster is likely to open in this match. He is in deavastating form right now and will look to attack the under-fire RCB bowlers. Abhishek can also contribute with his left-arm spin bowling. In IPL 2024, he has scored 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 208.23.

Top Captaincy picks

Rajat Patidar - Patidar showed good form in the last game and batted with fluency after a string of low scores. He has got back his touch and can be dangerous on this ground if he gets going. He scored 50 runs off just 26 balls, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes.

Travis Head - The left-handed opener looks to attack from the first ball of the match. Being an opener, he is very successful in using the powerplay restrictions and is in good form as well. In IPL 2024, Head has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 172.72 so far.

Players to avoid

Saurav Chauhan - Saurav Chauhan played as an impact player in the last game. He bats lower down the order and gets to face few balls to make an impact. He is unlikely to fetch many fantasy points and can be avoided for this game.

Abdul Samad - Samad is in Sunrisers' playing XI as a finisher. In the limited opportunities he has got this season, he has been good with the bat. But Hyderabad has a strong batting order and he might not get to face enough balls. He can be avoided for this match.

BLR vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

BLR vs HYD Match Prediction

