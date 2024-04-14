WATCH: Phil Salt shows sharp reflexes to dismiss Marcus Stoinis with a one-handed stunner

Phil Salt showed great reflexes to hold onto a catch with one hand to dismiss Marcus Stoinis, who had come in with an aggressive approach.

Phil Salt showed great reflexes to hold onto a catch with one hand to dismiss Marcus Stoinis, who had come in with an aggressive approach. Salt did everything he needed to put his team ahead in the contest.

After winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) elected to field first, inviting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to bad in hot and humid conditions in Kolkata. LSG didn’t have a great start to their innings as they lost two massive wickets of Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda inside the powerplay.

However, KL Rahul stabilised the innings, and the young Ayush Badoni provided ideal support to his skipper with the willow. As LSG got back on the track and looked to unleash, KKR bounced back again to put their opponent under the pump at home.

KKR scalped wickets in quick succession and derailed the LSG innings to stop them from posting a formidable score on what looks like a tricky deck to bat on. The Knight Riders were electric on the field and made the job arduous for the LSG batters with their sharp work.

Phil Salt shows amazing reflexes to send back Marcus Stoinis

After the dismissal of KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis came in with all guns blazing and played his shots straight away. However, Varun Chakravathy cut his innings short by dismissing him on the fourth delivery of the 12th over.

Varun bowled a googly on a length just outside the off-stump line to Stoinis, who has had ample trouble against spinners throughout this edition. Stoinis didn’t read it from the hands and tried to flick it on the leg side but could only get the inside edge of his bat.

After hitting the inside edge, the ball went onto Stoinis’ pads and flew towards the off side, slightly away from the wicketkeeper. However, Phil Salt kept his eye on the ball and quickly moved to his right and leapt in time to grab the ball with one hand.

Salt’s presence of mind enabled him to react sharply and complete a fine catch. While the wicket will go into Varun Chakravarthy’s account, Phil Salt played an equal role in that dismissal.

