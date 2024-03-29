BLR vs KOL Prediction, Match 10, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BLR vs KOL Match Prediction: The match is expected to be tightly contested as both the teams look equal on paper. Both the teams have destructive batting line-ups and we are likely to have another high-scoring game here. Overall, KKR have won 7 out of 11 matches played between these two sides at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Expect Kolkata Knight Riders to win here and collect their second win of the season.

BLR vs KOL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: 29th March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs KOL Match Preview

After a loss to Chennai in their first match, Bengaluru came back strongly in the second match to beat Punjab Kings in a thriller. They will expect Virat Kohli to play another masterful innings at Bengaluru. Batting is their strength with Maxwell, Du Plessis, and Patidar, but none of them have been able to get a significant score so far. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj will look to continue his good form from the last game.

Meanwhile, Kolkata trumped Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in their first match. They have a destructive batting line-up consisting of batters like Phil Salt, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell. They have two mystery spinners in the form of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will look to make a comeback after a hammering in the previous game.

Probable BLR vs KOL Playing XI

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Cameron Green Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Anuj Rawat (wk) Dinesh Karthik Mahipal Lomror Alzarri Joseph Mayank Dagar Mohammed Siraj

Bengaluru can bring in left-arm quick Yash Dayal into the playing XI as an impact player and take out Dinesh Karthik when they are bowling.

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (C) Nitish Rana Rinku SIngh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Sunil Narine Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata can bring in legspinner Suyash Sharma into the playing XI as an impact player and take out Ramandeep Singh when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The pitch is expected to be full of runs and we could be in for another run-fest here. The shorter boundaries will favour the batters as well.

Weather Updates

The weather for the match is clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 32 degrees during the evening and it will cool down as the match progresses. The humidity won't go beyond 41%.

Top Players for BLR vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli - Kohli looked in great touch in the last game when he scored a 49-ball-77 to take his side to victory. His ability is never in question and adding to that, he has a fantastic record at Chinnaswamy. He is among the top players for fantasy team and another Virat Kohli masterclass can be expected here. He is currently the second highest run-getter in this IPL with 98 runs in two matches.

Phil Salt - Salt batted beautifully on his KKR debut in the last match for his 54. With another good batting wicket expected here, he can be amongst the runs again. He is a dangerous player at the top and looks to take on any bowling attack. The wicketkeeper-batter can exploit RCB's weak link in their bowling.

Glenn Maxwell - The allrounder has had a quiet start to the tournament. But Maxwell's ability is well known to the world as he can be destructive on his day. Maxwell can pick up wickets as well and with KKR boasting plenty of left-handers in their batting line-up, he will fancy his chances.

Top Captaincy picks

Faf du Plessis - The skipper looked good in the first game but could not convert it into a big one. He got out cheaply in the previous match. Du Plessis is due a big score and he will enjoy good batting conditions at Chinnaswamy.

Andre Russell - A cricketer of Andre Russell's calibre cannot be kept out of a fantasy team. He showed his form with the bat against SRH where he single-handedly took KKR past the 200-run mark. Russell is a handy contributor with the ball as well as he showed in the previous game by picking up 2 wickets. He is a perfect choice for a captain, especially in good batting conditions.

Players to avoid

Mahipal Lomror - Although Mahipal Lomror played an important cameo in the last game, but he batted as an impact player at No. 8. He is expected to bat lower in this match as well and may not face enough balls. He can be avoided for this match.

Suyash Sharma - The legspinner can be avoided for this game as the pitch at Bengaluru won't suit his bowling. He is unlikely to bowl his full quota as well and may not be in the wickets column.

BLR vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

WATCH: Hardik Pandya grooves to stadium music as he walks out to bat in run-chase against SRH

BLR vs KOL Match Prediction

The match is expected to be tightly contested as both the teams look equal on paper. Both the teams have destructive batting line-ups and we are likely to have another high-scoring game here. Overall, KKR have won 7 out of 11 matches played between these two sides at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Expect Kolkata Knight Riders to win here and collect their second win of the season.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.