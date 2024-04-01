BLR vs LKN Prediction, Match 15, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BLR vs LKN Match Prediction: Bengaluru are coming off a crushing loss to KKR on this ground. But Lucknow won their first match of the season when they defeated Punjbab Kings. Both the teams gave us two intense matches last season and we might see a close game here as well. Given the home conditions, Royal Challengers are likely to win this match.

BLR vs LKN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 2nd April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs LKN Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won one game and lost two so far. They had an embarrasing loss in the last game to Kolkata Knight RIders in front of their home crowd. They will look to make a comeback here. A lot will depend on their star players. Although Virat Kohli has been in good touch, they will need runs from Du Plessis, Maxwell, and Patidar as well. They will need an inspired bowling performance, which has looked toothless so far. Vijaykumar Vishak is likely to keep his place after an excellent performance.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants got back to winning ways after defeating Punjab Kings in the last match. Their batting clicked and the onus will be on Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, and Nicholas Pooran to take the team to a good score. LSG received a big boost in the fast bowling department from Mayank Yadav's performance in the last match. They will expect experienced bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen-ul-Haq to raise their game. Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav will be a threat on this wicket.

Probable BLR vs LKN Playing XI

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Cameron Green Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Anuj Rawat (wk) Dinesh Karthik Mayank Dagar Vijaykumar Vishak Reece Topley Mohammed Siraj

Bengaluru can bring in Mahipal Lomror in the playing XI as an impact player if they want to strengthen the batting. They also have an option to bring Yash Dayal in case they want to strengthen the bowling.

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk) KL Rahul (C) Devdutt Padikkal Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Mayank Yadav Manimaran Siddharth

KL Rahul is likely to be back in the captaincy role after being substituted in the last game. Lucknow can bring in Naveen-ul-Haq in the playing XI as an impact player when they are bowling. If they want to strengthen the batting, they have an option to include Ashton Turner as well.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The pitch has been a little slow in the first innings but it gets better to bat on in the second innings. With small boundaries, expect a high-scoring game.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be 26 degrees for the match with 29% humidity.

Top Players for BLR vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli - Virat Kohli has been in stupendous form this season. Despite facing wrath for his strike rate, he has been able to score consistently. Kohli has scored 181 runs in 3 innings in this IPL so far at an average of 90.50. In the last innings, he scored an unbeaten 83 against KKR.

Quinton de Kock - The left-handed opener is a prolific run-scorer and has the ability to play a big innings. De Kock is a trusted and experienced option and will enjoy batting at Chinnaswamy. He will fancy his chances against misfiring RCB's bowling attack. He scored a crucial 54 in the last match.

Faf du Plessis - Faf is yet to get a significant score this season. His ability at the top is never in question as he can destroy and bowling attack. His experience makes him one of the topmost players for the fantasy team. He has scored 4179 runs at an average of 36.34 in his IPL career.

Top Captaincy picks

Glenn Maxwell - Maxwell showed glimpses of coming back into form in the last game. He is an ultimate T20 player and can win a match on his own. Adding to this, he can also contribute with the ball, especially with Lucknow having 3 left-handers in their top five. He will be a top fantasy pick for this game.

Nicholas Pooran - Pooran smashed 42 off 21 in the last match but got out in an unfortunate way. He can be destructive and can hit huge sixes at will. In IPL 2024, he has scored 106 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 171.

Players to avoid

Mahipal Lomror - Lomror has been good in limited chances that he has got in this season. However, if he gets a chance, he will bat lower down the order and may not face enough balls. He can be avoided for this game.

Ayush Badoni - Badoni hasn't been able to get runs this season like he did in the last year. He is slotted in to bat at No. 6 and may not get to face enough balls too. He can be avoided for this game.

BLR vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

BLR vs LKN Match Prediction

Bengaluru are coming off a crushing loss to KKR on this ground. But Lucknow won their first match of the season when they defeated Punjbab Kings. Both the teams gave us two intense matches last season and we might see a close game here as well. Given the home conditions, Royal Challengers are likely to win this match.

