CAN vs IRE Prediction, Match 13, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Canada vs Ireland Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CAN vs IRE Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Canada vs Ireland

Date: June 7, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

CAN vs IRE Match Preview

Canada, under the leadership of Saad Bin Zafar, began their tournament with a strong performance against the USA. Thanks to impressive half-centuries by Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton, they managed to score 194/5 in Dallas. Despite this strong batting display, the bowling unit, aside from Dillon Heyliger, underperformed and couldn't defend the formidable target.

In contrast, Ireland faced a crushing defeat against India, being bowled out for just 96 runs in 16 overs after choosing to bat first. Key players Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie will need to provide a strong start against Canada. Fortunately, Ireland might benefit from having played their match against India at the same venue.

Probable CAN vs IRE Playing XI

CAN probable Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Navneet Dhaliwal Pargat Singh Nicholas Kirton Shreyas Movva (WK) Dilpreet Bajwa Saad Bin Zafar (C) Nikhil Dutta Dilon Heyliger Kaleem Sana Jeremy Gordon

IRE probable Playing XI

Paul Stirling (C) Andrew Balbirnie Lorcan Tucker (WK) Harry Tector Curtis Campher George Dockrell Gareth Delany Mark Adair Barry McCarthy Joshua Little Benjamin White

Venue and Pitch

As previously observed, batters have had difficulty performing well at this New York venue. The fast bowlers, in particular, have found significant success, leading teams to often include an additional pace bowler to fully exploit the advantages offered by the pitch.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26°C with chances of rain in the forecast.

Top Players for CAN vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad Bin Zafar is a popular captaincy option for this game. Zafar will contribute with both bat and ball.

Saad Bin Zafar is a popular captaincy option for this game. Zafar will contribute with both bat and ball. Kaleem Sana: Kaleem Sana adds precision and effectiveness to his team’s bowling attack. He will bowl in different phases and will get some assistance off the deck.

Dillon Heyliger: Dillon Heyliger can contribute with both bat and ball and will also bow in different phases of the game which can increase his probability of taking wickets.

Top Captaincy picks

Joshua Little: Joshua Little is Ireland's top bowler. He has the ability to get breakthroughs with the new ball during the powerplay phase of the first six overs.

Gareth Delany: Gareth Delany will do both batting and bowling, providing valuable versatility to the team. His ability to contribute significantly in both aspects makes him a strong captaincy option.

Players to avoid

George Dockrell - George Dockrell might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Nikhil Dutta - Nikhil Dutta might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CAN vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

CAN vs IRE Match Prediction

Both teams are coming on the back of respective losses and will hope to win the contest. Ireland, however, has the edge, having played at the same venue before and can take home the match in the end.

