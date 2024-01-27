CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 11 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Chattogram Challengers looks like a formidable side and has a better squad strength. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal

Date

27 January 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Najubullah Zadran has 117 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 117.0 and a strike rate of 164.79

Shahadat Hossain has 85 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 106.25

Al-Amin Hossain has 4 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 matches at an average of 19.25 and an economy of 6.42

Nihaduzzaman has 3 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 matches at an average of 26.67 and an economy of 6.67.

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 156 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 78.0 and a strike rate of 141.82

Tamim Iqbal has scored 94 runs so far in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 128.77

Khaled Ahmed has taken 5 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 21.0 and an economy of 9.69

Dunith Wellalage has taken 4 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 15.0 and an economy of 5.0

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The Sylhet Stadium usually has a balanced pitch and hosts average-scoring games of 150 runs. Batting will be relatively easy with lesser deviation and decent bounce.

Weather Report

With a maximum temperature of 21.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Imranuzzaman (WK), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (C), Curtis Campher, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain.

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (C), Pritom Kumar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudullah, Dunith Wellalage, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Abbas Afridi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: The full Shoaib Malik over with three no-balls that raised match fixing suspicion in BPL

CCH vs FBA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs FBA live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran can make crucial contributions in the middle and lower middle order. His ability to accelerate the run-rate in the death overs makes him a popular choice.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season and is currently the highest run scorer. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal is a dynamic batter who bats and the top of the order and is expected to score some good runs. He can be a good option to fetch solid points for fantasy.

Telegram Group Join Now

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Imran Uzzaman: Imran Uzzaman will bat in the top order and can contribute with some essential runs. He currently has a selection % of less than 6 as of now.

Mohammed Imran: Mohammed Imran can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 10 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets in the middle.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mohammad Saifuddin: Mohammad Saifuddin may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Imran Uzzaman, Curtis Campher, Mahmudullah and Khaled Ahmed

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pritom Kumar, Soumya Sarkar, Shuvagata Hom and Shohidul Islam

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudullah and Dunith Wellalage

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pritom Kumar, Mohammad Imran, Tanzid Hasan and Nihaduzzaman.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Chattogram Challengers looks like a formidable side and has a better squad strength. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.