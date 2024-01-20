CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 4 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Chattogram Challengers had won the first match and are expected to continue the momentum. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers

Date

20 January 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tanzid Hasan has scored 439 runs at an average of 23.10 and a strike rate of 109.74 in 22 T20s.

Curtis Campher has 1056 runs in 59 T20 innings at an average of 22.46 and a strike rate of 135.73. He also has four fifties.

Mohammad Hasnain has 124 wickets in 103 T20 innings at an average of 26.05 and an economy of 8.59.

Al-Amin Hossain has 43 wickets in 29 T20I innings at an average of 16.97 and an economy of 7.13.

Shai Hope has 2191 runs in 89 T20s at an average of 27.04 and a strike rate of 126.13.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy has 1005 runs in 37 T20s at an average of 32.41 and a strike rate of 117.26.

Dasun Shanaka has 145 runs in 7 BPL matches at an average of 24.1and a strike rate of 146.66

Rubel Hossain has 41 wickets in 31 BPL matches at an economy of 7.93 and a average of 22.28.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

CCH vs KHT pitch report suggests that a high-scoring match is not anticipated, so batters may need to adapt to the low bounce, while spinners can exploit the conditions as the match progresses.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26°C with 28% humidity.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Shuvagata Hom(c), Curtis Campher, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan

Khulna Tigers: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque Enam (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Afif Hossain, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain

CCH vs KHT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando looked in good touch in the first match of BPL 2024, scoring 39 runs off 23 balls with seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 169.57. Fernando is again expected to play a key role for the Challengers again.

Tanzid Hasan: Tanzid Hasan will bat during the powerplay overs and is a strong striker of the ball. He can be a good inclusion if he manages to get going.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka can chip in with the bat and can snare up a few wickets with the ball. He is a good option to have in fantasy team.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anamul Haque: Anamul Haque has a selection % of less than 3 as of now. Hasan can bat in the powerplay and score some crucial fantasy points.

Shuvagata Hom: Shuvagat Hom Haque has a selection % of less than 11 as of now. He played in last match as well and is expected to play in the match against the Tigers too.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Faheem Ashraf: Faheem Ashraf not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Nasum Ahmed and Shohidul Islam.

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Anamul Haque, Imran Uzzaman, Mahmudul Hasan and Rubel Hossain.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shuvagata Hom, Al-Amin Hossain, Dasun Shanaka and Afif Hossain.

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudul Hasan, Bilal Khan, Tanzid Khan and Najibullah Zadran

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Chattogram Challengers had won the first match and are expected to continue the momentum. Expect them to win the contest.

