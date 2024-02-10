CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 27 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Rangpur Riders have more matchwinners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders

Date

10 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Avishka Fernando is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 174 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 34.80 and SR of 159.63. He also has 1 fifty.

Shahadat Hossain has scored 153 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 30.60 and SR of 105.52

Bilal Khan has been the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers and has taken 10 wickets in 7 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.66

Al Amin Hossain has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.15

Babar Azam is the top-run scorer for Rangpur Riders with 251 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 50.20 and SR of 114.61. He also has 2 fifties.

Azmatullah Omarzai has scored 150 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 30.00 and SR of 145.63

Mahedi Hasan has been the top bowler for the Rangpur Riders and has taken 12 wickets in 7 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 5.77

Shakib Al Hasan has also taken 9 wickets at an economy rate of 5.87

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The CCH vs RAN pitch report at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to be a balanced pitch with the conditions slightly favouring spinners. Teams batting first have a 47% winning chance.

Weather Report

CCH vs RAN weather report​​ indicates sunny weather with a maximum temperature of 24.0°C.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Tanzid Hasan, Josh Brown, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shykat Ali, Shuvgata Hom (C), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, Michael Rippon, Nurul Hasan (C), (Wk), Hasan Murad, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

CCH vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Bruce: Tom Bruce will bat in the top order and during the powerplay overs. He can get going on good batting conditions and can fetch ample points.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has looked steady with his performances and can deliver points both with the bat and ball.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 9. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain will bat in the top order and can play a big knock in good batting conditions. He currently has a selection % of less than 7 as of now.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Fazle Mahmud: Fazle Mahmud may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Murad

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rony Talukdar, Michael Rippon, Shykat Ali and Nihaduzzaman

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain and Hasan Mahmud

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nurul Hasan, Babar Azam, Najibullah Zadran and Shohidul Islam

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Rangpur Riders have more matchwinners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

