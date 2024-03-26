CHE vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 7 of IPL 2024

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans might have lost the previous game, but they are a quality unit. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be coming on the back of a win and will look to extend their run. It's not going to be an easy task to outclass CSK in their own backyard.

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Date

26 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 304 runs at an average of 60.80 and a strike rate of 146.85 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has four fifties against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 136.05 in nine IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners since 2023: 92 runs, 18.40 average, 8.62 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 17, 79, 60, 26, 15

Ajinkya Rahane has 44 runs at an average of 22.0 and a strike rate of 191.30 in 2 IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Ajinkya Rahane has 200 runs at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 126.58 in 12 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners since 2023: 592 runs, 24.66 average, 7.46 SR & 24 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 21, 16, 17, 27, 27

Shivam Dube has 71 runs at an average of 17.75 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He has a highest score of 32*

Shivam Dube has 199 runs at an average of 33.16 in ten IPL innings in Chennai.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace since 2023: 61 runs, 41 balls, 12.20 average, 148.78 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 1, 63*, 60*, 48 & 17*.

Ravindra Jadeja has 60 runs at an average of 30.0 in 4 IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 21.80

Ravindra Jadeja has 406 runs at an average of 19.33 in 43 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 30 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 21.40 in 37 IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs since 2023: 13 wickets, 16.53 average, 15.46 SR & 6.41 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.55 average, 19.55 SR & 8.76 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 4, 19, 15*, 22 & 20*. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 2/25, 0/28, 1/38, 2/18 & 1/50.

MS Dhoni has 22 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 110.0 in 5 IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni has 1445 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 145.51 in 55 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has seven fifties here.

MS Dhoni’s previous five scores: 0, 1, 5*, 2* & 20.

Shardul Thakur has 4 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs since 2023: 3 wickets, 32 average, 18.33 SR & 10.47 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs since 2023: 4 wickets, 29.50 average, 18.25 SR & 9.69 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 2/27, 1/15, 0/18, 2/23 & 1/25.

Deepak Chahar has 19 wickets at an average of 21.52 and a strike rate of 15.31 in 14 IPL innings in Chennai.

Deepak Chahar vs RHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.80 average, 13.70 SR & 8.67 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 26.40 average, 18.20 SR & 8.70 economy rate.

Deepak Chahar’s last five figures: 2/44, 2/14, 3/25, 1/32 & 2/31.

Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 50 in seven IPL innings in Chennai.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs since 2023: 35 wickets, 29.20 average, 23.14 SR & 7.57 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 28.30 average, 27.30 SR & 6.21 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/35, 1/32, 1/30 & 1/31.

Matheesha Pathirana has 10 wickets at an average of 16.60 and a strike rate of 13.80 in six IPL innings in Chennai.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs since 2023: 35 wickets, 17.20 average, 14.37 SR & 7.18 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 18.55 average, 16.44 SR & 6.77 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 2/28, 1/56, 2/42, 2/22 & 4/24.

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill has 340 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 131.78 in 13 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 170 runs, 136 balls, 24.28 average, 125 SR & 7 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs off-spinners since 2023: 100 runs, 57 balls, 25 average, 175.43 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 23, 8, 0, 9 & 77.

Wriddhiman Saha has 344 runs at an average of 31.27 and a strike rate of 121.12 in 17 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 49 runs, 40 balls, 24.50 average, 122.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha’s previous five scores: 20, 4, 41, 54 & 18.

Sai Sudharsan has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 135.71 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 2, 11, 4, 54* & 46.

David Miller has 364 runs at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 141.63 in 15 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 20 balls, 2.33 average, 35 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Miller vs off-spinners in 2024: 38 runs, 37 balls, 19 average, 102.70 SR & 2 dismissals. Mohammad Nabi has dismissed him once in 21 balls.

David Miller’s last five scores: 8*, 22*, 17, 47 & 11.

Vijay Shankar has 152 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 120.63 in eight IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL 2023: 55 runs, 37 balls, 27.50 average, 148.64 SR & 2 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 36, 56, 2, 42 & 14.

Rahul Tewatia has 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike rate of 121.15 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia vs off-spinners since 2023: 9 runs, 11 balls, 4.50 average, 81.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohit Sharma has 31 wickets at an average of 19.19 and a strike rate of 13 in 19 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 11.45 average, 8.40 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 22.28 average, 16.42 SR & 8.14 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/15, 0/24, 0/20, 3/36 & 5/10.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 24.50 average, 19 SR & 7.73 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 10.12 average, 11.62 SR & 5.22 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/37, 0/20, 1/18, 2/16 & 1/23.

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in MA Chidambaram Stadium is 185, with pacers snaring 61% of wickets here. The track is expected to be flat and slightly slower off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, while the par score can be expected to be around 175-185.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with clear skies in forecast.

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is a popular captaincy option for this game. Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is a good captaincy options for this game. Gaikwad will open the innings and has the ability to play a big knock.

Sai Sudarshan: Sai Sudarshan looked in nice touch in the previous game. Sudarshan will look to continue the sublime form and can score big.

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

David Miller: David Miller's selection % currently stands at less than 17. Miller is a class batter and will enjoy playing his shots in Chennai. A substantial score can not be ruled out.

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has been selected by less than 30% of users as of now. Rahane will bat in the middle order. He will enjoy batting in Chepauk and can weave a big knock.

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sameer Rizvi: Sameer Rizvi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Sai Sudarshan and Vijay Shankar

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shivam Dube and Maheesh Theekshana

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Wriddhiman Saha and Rashid Khan

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja

CHE vs GT Dream11 Prediction

