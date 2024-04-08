CSK vs KKR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 22 of IPL 2024

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: It’s never easy to defeat Chennai Super Kings at their home. While Kolkata Knight Riders are coming with three consecutive victories, CSK have more players suited for the conditions in Chepauk. Expect CSK to end their losing streak.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date

8 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rachin Ravindra has 83 runs at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 237.14 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Rachin Ravindra vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 10 runs, 4 balls, 5 average, 250 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 12, 2, 46, 37 & 68.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 260 runs at an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 139.03 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 329 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 134.83 in ten IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 108 runs, 73 balls, 21.60 average, 147.94 SR & 5 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in 36 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 140 runs, 104 balls, 35 average, 134.61 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 26, 1, 46, 15 & 10.

Ajinkya Rahane has 565 runs at an average of 26.90 and a strike rate of 127.53 in 22 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties against them.

Ajinkya Rahane has 212 runs at an average of 16.30 and a strike rate of 124.70 in 13 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 75 balls, 22.20 average, 148 SR & 5 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 26 runs, 21 balls, 8.66 average, 123.80 SR & 3 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him four times in 61 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Andre Russell in T20s: 64 runs, 49 balls, 21.33 average, 130.61 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 35, 45, 12, 27 & 13.

Shivam Dube has 141 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 142.42 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Shivam Dube has 250 runs at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 151.51 in ten IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 74 runs, 40 balls, 14.80 average, 185 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 45, 18, 51, 34* & 1.

Daryl Mitchell has 46 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 121.05 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 133 runs, 101 balls, 26.60 average, 131.68 SR & 5 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spinners since 2023: 72 runs, 74 balls, 24 average, 97.29 SR & 3 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 13, 34, 24*, 22 & 72*.

Ravindra Jadeja has 19 wickets at an average of 31.21 and a strike rate of 24.94 in 26 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 30 wickets at an average of 25.86 and a strike rate of 22.60 in 39 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 20.53 average, 18.07 SR & 6.81 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 34.12 average, 23.87 SR & 8.57 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/30, 1/43, 0/15, 0/21 & 2/25.

MS Dhoni has 555 runs at an average of 42.69 and a strike rate of 131.51 in 27 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 1445 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 145.51 in 55 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has seven fifties here.

MS Dhoni vs Varun Chakravarthy in T20s: 11 runs, 16 balls, 3.66 average, 68.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

MS Dhoni vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 48 runs, 91 balls, 24 average, 52.74 SR & 2 dismissals.

MS Dhoni vs Andre Russell in T20s: 65 runs, 38 balls, 32.50 average, 171.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 1, 37, 0, 1 & 5*.

Deepak Chahar has 11 wickets at an average of 24.72 and a strike rate of 16.90 in nine IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Deepak Chahar has 22 wickets at an average of 21.54 and a strike rate of 15.40 in 16 IPL innings in Chennai.

Deepak Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 23.36 average, 16 SR & 8.76 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 29.83 average, 19.83 SR & 9.02 economy rate.

Deepak Chahar’s last five figures: 1/32, 0/42, 2/28, 1/37 & 2/44.

Tushar Deshpande has 2 wickets at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 43.50 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tushar Deshpande has 12 wickets at an average of 28.08 and a strike rate of 18.75 in ten IPL innings in Chennai.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 27.12 average, 16.56 SR & 9.82 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 34.57 average, 22.85 SR & 9.07 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 0/20, 0/24, 2/21, 0/47 & 1/19.

Maheesh Theekshana has 2 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 21 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 78.33 and a strike rate of 58 in eight IPL innings in Chennai.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 41.14 average, 28.85 SR & 8.55 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 33.40 average, 28 SR & 7.15 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 1/27, 0/36, 1/35, 0/35 & 1/32.

Matheesha Pathirana took a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Matheesha Pathirana has 11 wickets at an average of 17.72 and a strike rate of 14.72 in seven IPL innings in Chennai.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 18.53 average, 14 SR & 7.94 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 19 average, 14.50 SR & 7.86 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 3/31, 1/29, 2/28, 1/56 & 2/42.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Phil Salt has 20 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 117.64 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Phil Salt scored 17 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 38 balls, 17.66 average, 139.47 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 59 runs, 34 balls, 29.50 average, 173.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs Deepak Chahar in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 18, 30, 54, 30 & 26.

Sunil Narine has 96 runs at an average of 9.60 and a strike rate of 141.17 in 12 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 21.27 and a strike rate of 20 in 19 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 18 runs at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 200 in two IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 20 in six IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 26.70 average, 21.30 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 51 average, 26.75 SR & 8.32 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 85, 47, 2, 5 & 0. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/29, 1/40, 1/19, 0/21 & 1/11.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 54, 14, 26, 24 & 16.

Shreyas Iyer has 256 runs at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 106.66 in 12 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 134.21 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 13 runs, 8 balls, 6.50 average, 162.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 18, 39*, 0, 53 & 8.

Venkatesh Iyer has 113 runs at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 129.88 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 9 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 138 runs, 85 balls, 19.71 average, 162.35 SR & 7 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 47 balls, 21.33 average, 136.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 5*, 50, 7, 35* & 29*.

Andre Russell has 311 runs at an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 168.10 in 12 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 32.44 and a strike rate of 21.33 in 12 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 205 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 149.63 in eight IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 14.25 in six IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 12 average, 136.36 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 69 runs, 38 balls, 34.50 average, 181.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 18.50 average, 10.50 SR & 10.57 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 27.50 average, 15 SR & 11 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 41, 64, 27*, 2* & 14. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 1/14, 2/29, 2/25, 0/33 & 2/37.

Rinku Singh has 136 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 124.77 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Rinku Singh has 56 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 119.14 in two IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 57 balls, 38.33 average, 201.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 44 balls, 25 average, 113.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 26, 5, 23, 69* & 9*.

Mitchell Starc has 5 wickets at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 22.80 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 2/25, 0/47, 0/53, 0/15 & 1/39.

Suyash Sharma has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Suyash Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 38.40 average, 25 SR & 9.21 economy rate. Suyash Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 24.20 SR & 7.28 economy rate.

Suyash Sharma’s last five figures: 0/18, 2/38, 1/25, 3/11 & 4/5.

Varun Chakravarthy has 9 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 21.33 in eight IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Varun Chakravarthy has 5 wickets at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 19.20 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 19.50 average, 13.75 SR & 8.50 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 28.12 average, 19.50 SR & 8.65 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 3/33, 0/20, 1/55, 1/25 & 2/38.

Vaibhav Arora has 3 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Vaibhav Arora took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 16.33 average, 11.16 SR & 8.77 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 37.50 average, 26.50 SR & 8.49 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s last five figures: 3/27, 1/51, 0/33, 0/32 & 1/27.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Chennai has been 165, with pacers snaring 60.47% of wickets here. The tracks have been nice for the batters, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. Expect a similar surface for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana (IMP).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma (IMP).

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings. Gaikwad has a decent record in Chennai and has done well against KKR in the past. He can score big.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against CSK in the past. His bowling will get some help off the deck.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is another popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. He has a fabulous record in Chennai.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande has been selected by less than 11% of users as of now. Tushar has done well in Chennai in the past and has that wicket-taking knack. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy’s selection % currently stands at 29.44. Chakravarthy has done well against CSK in the past and knows the conditions quite well in Chennai. He can dismiss a few batters.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sameer Rizvi: Sameer Rizvi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shivam Dube, Vaibhav Arora, and Matheesha Pathirana.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Daryl Mitchell, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Suyash Sharma.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tushar Deshpande, and Matheesha Pathirana.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, and Suyash Sharma.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

It’s never easy to defeat Chennai Super Kings at their home. While Kolkata Knight Riders are coming with three consecutive victories, CSK have more players suited for the conditions in Chepauk. Expect CSK to end their losing streak.

