CHE vs LKN Prediction, Match 39, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CHE vs LKN Match Prediction: The performances of both the teams have been quite identical in this season as both have four wins and three defeats in seven matches so far. Only the net run rate separates these two teams. Although Lucknow won the previous game played between these two sides, Chennai will start this match as favorites in home conditions as they boast an incredible record at Chepauk.

CHE vs LKN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 23rd April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CHE vs LKN Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings have won 4 out of 7 matches they have played so far. They started the season with two convincing wins in a row but have lost their way a bit since. They bat deep with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, and Ajinkya Rahane making up the top three. Shivam Dube has been in sensational form while Ravindra Jadeja struck a half-century in the last match. MS Dhoni has smashed 87 runs off just 34 balls this season without being dismissed so far. The bowling can be a concern for CSK with Matheesha Pathirana looking the only dependable bowler at the moment. They need to click as a unit to trouble LSG, to whom they lost their previous game as well.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will be high on confidence after a dominating win over CSK just three days ago. Captain KL Rahul has started finding his groove, which is a great sign for the team. They have quality batters like Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis in their lineup. Pooran has been in sensational hitting form this season. The bowling will be boosted if Mayank Yadav is fit to play. Mohsin Khan has been good with the new ball while they have two quality spinners in Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya who can be effective at Chepauk.

Probable CHE vs LKN Playing XI

CHE probable Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Rachin Ravindra Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Ravindra Jadeja Shivam Dube Sameer Rizvi Moeen Ali MS Dhoni (wk) Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings are likely to bring in Matheesha Pathirana as the impact player when they are bowling.

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Deepak Hooda Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Ravi Bishnoi Matt Henry Mohsin Khan Yash Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to bring in Mayank Yadav (If he is fit) as the impact player when they are bowling. If Mayank is not fit, M Siddharth can come in as the impact player.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitches at Chennai have been good for batting overall except the last match against KKR where it was a slowish wicket. But expect a good surface for batting in this game.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 30 degrees while the humidity will be as high as 80% for this game.

Top Players for CHE vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Ravindra Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja had a fantastic game against Lucknow in the previous match where he scored 57 runs off 40 balls. He was promoted to No. 4 and proved the decision of the team management right. He can also contribute with the ball as he is the first-choice spinner for his team. Jadeja has scored 141 runs at a strike rate of 141 and has been dismissed just once so far this season.

KL Rahul - Lucknow skipper produced a superb match-winning innings in the last game when he scored 82 runs off 53 balls to take his side home. Rahul has been one of the consistent batters in IPL over the years. In IPL 2024, he has scored 286 runs at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of 143 so far.

Matheesha Pathirana - Pathirana is having an excellent season so far and has continued his form from the last season. He is a genuine wicket-taker and can be lethal at the death with his searing yorkers. He has picked up 9 wickets in just 4 matches at an average of 13 so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad - The CSK skipper has scored 241 runs in 7 matche so far at an average of 40.16. Gaikwad is capable of playing a long innings once set. He is an equally impressive player of both pace and spin. It remains to be seen whether he keeps batting at No. 3 or moves back to open the innings. But he likes batting at Chepauk and is likely to get a big score here.

Nicholas Pooran - Pooran is going through an excellent form right now. He is scoring runs consistently and smashing sixes at will. He is a dangerous player against the left-arm spinners. The left-hander is likely to target Chennai's premier spinner Ravindra Jadeja. He has scored 246 runs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 164 in IPL 2024 so far.

Players to avoid

Sameer Rizvi - Rizvi hasn't faced many balls this season and has less chances to get enough balls for this game. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch many points.

Ayush Badoni - The youngster hasn't had a great season so far. With batters like Rahul, Stoinis, and Pooran in the team, he is unlikely to face many balls. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

CHE vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

CHE vs LKN Match Prediction

