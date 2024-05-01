CSK vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 49 of IPL 2024

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings hardly lose at home. While Punjab Kings will be high on confidence after that sensational chase, they are still finding their ideal combination and don’t have many players accustomed to the conditions. Expect CSK to continue winning.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Date

1 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ajinkya Rahane has 967 runs at an average of 31.13 and a strike rate of 114.46 in 18 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Ajinkya Rahane has 222 runs at an average of 14.80 and a strike rate of 120 in 15 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 79 balls, 23.40 average, 148.10 SR & 5 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him once in six balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 26 balls, 10.33 average, 119.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 9, 1, 36, 5 & 35.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 147 runs at an average of 29.40 and a strike rate of 104.25 in six IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 602 runs at an average of 54.72 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 13 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has four fifties and a century here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 131 runs, 96 balls, 26.20 average, 136.45 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 208 runs, 153 balls, 41.60 average, 135.94 SR & 5 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him twice in 34 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 56 runs, 48 balls, 18.66 average, 116.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 98, 108*, 17, 69 & 67*.

Daryl Mitchell has 134 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 135.35 in five IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 150 runs, 108 balls, 30 average, 138.88 SR & 5 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 82 balls, 22.25 average, 108.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 41 runs, 36 balls, 20.50 average, 113.88 SR & 2 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran have dismissed him once each.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 52, 11, 17, 25 & 13.

Shivam Dube has 151 runs at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 151 in six IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Shivam Dube has 383 runs at an average of 42.55 and a strike rate of 166.52 in 13 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 123 runs, 61 balls, 24.60 average, 201.63 SR & 5 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Shivam Dube vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 33 runs, 27 balls, 16.50 average, 122.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 39*, 66, 3, 66* & 28.

Moeen Ali has 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 120 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 21.25 in six IPL innings against them.

Moeen Ali has 68 runs at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 111.47 in eight IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 24 in nine IPL innings here.

Moeen Ali vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 49 runs, 34 balls, 8.16 average, 144.11 SR & 6 dismissals. Rahul Chahar has dismissed him once in 19 balls.

Moeen Ali vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 33 runs, 26 balls, 16.50 average, 126.92 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 22.50 average, 15.16 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 20.20 SR & 6.47 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 30, 3, 12*, 23 & 6*. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/21, 0/5, 2/23, 2/28 & 0/12.

Ravindra Jadeja has 322 runs at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 123.37 in 19 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 26.62 in 23 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 429 runs at an average of 18.65 and a strike rate of 122.92 in 33 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 24.47 and a strike rate of 21.70 in 42 IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 46 balls, 22.33 average, 145.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh have dismissed him once each.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 34 runs, 21 balls, 17 average, 161.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 23.40 average, 20.20 SR & 6.95 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 31.40 average, 22.50 SR & 8.37 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 16, 57*, 31*, 21* & 7. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 1/22, 0/16, 0/32, 0/37 & 3/18.

MS Dhoni has 655 runs at an average of 50.38 and a strike rate of 149.88 in 25 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has five fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 1455 runs at an average of 42.79 and a strike rate of 145.64 in 58 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has seven fifties here.

MS Dhoni vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 17 runs, 30 balls, 8.50 average, 56.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 5*, 4*, 28*, 20* & 1*.

Deepak Chahar has 7 wickets at an average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 27.42 in nine IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Deepak Chahar has 23 wickets at an average of 22.04 and a strike rate of 16 in 18 IPL innings in Chennai.

Deepak Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.63 average, 18.90 SR & 8.76 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 27.28 average, 19.28 SR & 8.48 economy rate.

Deepak Chahar’s last five scores: 0/22, 1/11, 0/26, 1/32 & 0/42.

Tushar Deshpande has 3 wickets at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Tushar Deshpande has 19 wickets at an average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 15 in 13 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 21 wickets, 24.76 average, 15.66 SR & 9.48 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 32.10 average, 20.40 SR & 9.44 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 4/27, 0/34, 0/42, 1/29 & 3/33.

Mustafizur Rahman has 4 wickets at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 30 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Mustafizur Rahman has 11 wickets at an average of 13.72 and a strike rate of 10 in five IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 24.20 average, 14 SR & 10.37 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 26.60 average, 16.80 SR & 9.50 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 2/19, 1/51, 1/43, 1/55 & 2/22.

Matheesha Pathirana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Matheesha Pathirana has 15 wickets at an average of 16.46 and a strike rate of 13.20 in nine IPL innings in Chennai.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 17.61 average, 13.33 SR & 7.92 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 15.92 average, 12.21 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 2/17, 2/35, 1/29, 4/28 & 3/31.

Shardul Thakur has 17 wickets at an average of 18.41 and a strike rate of 12.52 in ten IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Shardul Thakur has 5 wickets at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 25.20 in six IPL innings in Chennai.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 45.25 average, 29.50 SR & 9.20 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 42.50 average, 23 SR & 11.08 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 1/27, 0/42, 0/35, 0/27 & 2/27.

Punjab Kings:

Prabhsimran Singh scored 42 runs in his only IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Prabhsimran Singh scored 42 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 93 runs, 69 balls, 23.25 average, 134.78 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 35 balls, 19.50 average, 111.42 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in four balls.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 54, 35, 0, 10 & 4.

Jonny Bairstow has 97 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 119.75 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Jonny Bairstow has 211 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 139.73 in six IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 108*, 15, 0, 22 & 42.

Rilee Rossouw has 50 runs at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 98.03 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Rilee Rossouw scored 35 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Rilee Rossouw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 26 runs, 38 balls, 13 average, 68.42 SR & 2 dismissals. Moeen Ali has dismissed him twice in 24 balls.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 42 runs, 25 balls, 21 average, 168 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 13 balls.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 26, 9, 1, 5 & 10.

Shashank Singh scored 15 runs in his only IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 68*, 8, 41, 9 & 46*.

Sam Curran has 35 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 125 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran has 29 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 138.09 in two IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 68 balls, 16.40 average, 120.58 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 36 balls, 13 average, 144.44 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 32.26 average, 18.80 SR & 10.29 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 39.42 average, 24.71 SR & 9.57 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 20, 6, 6, 29 & 5. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 1/60, 1/18, 2/41, 2/25 & 2/41.

Jitesh Sharma has 47 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 174.07 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Jitesh Sharma scored 21 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 73 balls, 35.66 average, 146.57 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 13, 9, 29, 19 & 16.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 3, 61, 31, 33* & 31.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 30.20 average, 24.40 SR & 7.42 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 45.66 average, 31 SR & 8.83 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/21, 0/35, 0/21, 0/22 & 0/48.

Harshal Patel has 14 wickets at an average of 17.35 and a strike rate of 13 in eight IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 8.72 in four IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 20 wickets, 20.50 average, 13.70 SR & 8.97 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 46.25 average, 25 SR & 11.10 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/48, 3/15, 3/31, 1/21 & 2/30.

Kagiso Rabada has 8 wickets at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 22.25 in eight IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Kagiso Rabada has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Kagiso Rababa vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 23.54 average, 16.72 SR & 8.44 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 49.66 average, 27.33 SR & 10.90 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 0/52, 0/40, 1/42, 2/18 & 1/32.

Rahul Chahar has 10 wickets at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 24.60 in 11 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Rahul Chahar has 12 wickets at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 16 in eight IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 68.20 average, 46.20 SR & 8.85 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 28 average, 23.16 SR & 7.25 economy rate.

Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 1/33, 1/42, 0/16, 1/33 & 1/21.

Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets at an average of 19.16 and a strike rate of 16 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 32 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 27.81 average, 18.62 SR & 8.95 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 26.92 average, 15 SR & 10.76 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/45, 1/17, 0/35, 1/45 & 4/29.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Chennai in IPL 2024 has been 188, with pacers snaring 81.48% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 195 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande (IMP).

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gaikwad has been in sensational form and has a fabulous record in Chennai. He will look to score big again.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube will bat in the middle order. Dube has a fine record in Chennai and is in tremendous form. He will look to make an impact again.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another popular captaincy option for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has been selected by less than 2% of users as of now. Shardul will bowl in different phases and has done well against PBKS previously. He can snare a few wickets.

Jitesh Sharma: Jitesh Sharma’s selection % currently stands at 14.23. Jitesh will bat in the middle order and can add a few useful runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Disclaimer when playing fantasy cricket:

Winning every game is next to impossible. The best strategy is to back your analytical knowledge, minimise instincts, and play a sequence of 5-10 games to ensure you win more than you lose. Remember, losing is inevitable in fantasy sports. The best players look to maximise their best days and minimise bad days.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, and Tushar Deshpande.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, and Kagiso Rabada.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Shardul Thakur.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, and Rahul Chahar.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings hardly lose at home. While Punjab Kings will be high on confidence after that sensational chase, they are still finding their ideal combination and don’t have many players accustomed to the conditions. Expect CSK to continue winning.

