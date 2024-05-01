CHE vs PUN Prediction, Match 49, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CHE vs PUN Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings are a strong outfit at home. They have the best record for a team on its home ground. Meanwhile, despite the win in the last game, Punjab Kings will start as underdogs here. These teams have played 28 times in the IPL gistory where Chennai leads Punjab 15:13. Home side Chennai Super Kings are the favorites to win this game.

CHE vs PUN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Date: 1st May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CHE vs PUN Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings have won five out of nine games they have played so far. They are currently third in the points table. Chennai thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game by 78 runs and showed their prowess at home. They have a solid batting order with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in good form. Daryl Mitchell found some form in the last game which is a great sign for the team. MS Dhoni has been in tremendous hitting form this season and can score quick runs at the death. In the bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana has been in good form. Tushar Deshpande gave him good company in the last game by picking up 4 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be the sole spinner in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are struggling at the eighth position with three wins in nine games so far. Shikhar Dhawan could be back for this game after the injury which will be a huge boost to the Kings. Jonny Bairstow has returned back to form while youngster Prabhsimran Singh continues to impress. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have been the finds of the tournament so far but Jitesh Sharma has been disappointing so far. The bowling has been Punjab's weak link this season. Frontline quicks Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have been expensive while the spinners haven't been penetrative enough. Punjab will look to take confidence from their last match win over KKR where they successfully chaseed down 262.

Probable CHE vs PUN Playing XI

CHE probable Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Daryl Mitchell Ravindra Jadeja Shivam Dube Moeen Ali MS Dhoni (wk) Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Mustafizur Rahman Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings are likely to bring in Shardul Thakur as the impact player in the playing XI.

PUN probable Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Shikhar Dhawan (C) Prabhsimran Singh Sam Curran Shashank Singh Jitesh Sharma (wk) Ashutosh Sharma Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Rahul Chahar Nathan Ellis

Punjab Kings are likely to bring in Arshdeep Singh as the impact player when they are bowling. Nathan Ellis could replace Kagiso Rabada who has been expensive in the last few games.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitch is expected to be good for batting but dew is likely to come at some stage.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 32 degrees while the humidity will be 83%.

Top Players for CHE vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shivam Dube - The left-hander has been in excellent form with the bat this season. Dube has been scoring runs consistently and at a good strike rate as well. He has scored 350 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 172.41 so far.

Jonny Bairstow - Jonny Bairstow announced his arrival to form with a fantastic 108* off 48 balls in the last game against KKR. He is an experienced batter and can be destructive if he gets set. Bairstow has scored 204 runs at an average of 34 in 7 matches at a strike rate of 168.59.

Matheesha Pathirana - Pathirana has been the best bowler for Chennai this season. The young quick has been lethal with his yorkers and has produced several wicket-taking deliveries. He has picked up 13 wickets in 6 matches at an average of just 13 in IPL 2024 so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad - The CSK captain has been in terrific form lately. He started this tournament slowly but has found his groove now. He is the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 right now with 447 runs in 9 macthes so far. He averages 63.85 and has a strike rate of 149.49 in these games.

Shashank Singh - The right-hander is in scintillating form right now. Shashank hit 68* runs off 28 balls in the last match and hit 8 sixes. He has scored 263 runs in 9 matches at an average of 65.75 and a strike rate of 182.63 so far.

Players to avoid

Deepak Chahar - The pitch at Chepauk is not likely to provide any assistance for the new ball bowlers. He is unlikely to bowl at the death. Deepak Chahar might not be as impactful in this game and can be avoided.

Harpreet Brar - The left-arm spinner has been disappointing this season. He has been expensive and hasn't been able to pick up wickets as well. He can be avoided for this game as he might not be able to fetch many points.

CHE vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

CHE vs PUN Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings are a strong outfit at home. They have the best record for a team on its home ground. Meanwhile, despite the win in the last game, Punjab Kings will start as underdogs here. These teams have played 28 times in the IPL gistory where Chennai leads Punjab 15:13. Home side Chennai Super Kings are the favorites to win this game.

