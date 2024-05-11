CHE vs RAJ Prediction, Match 61, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CHE vs RAJ Match Prediction: It is an important game for Chennai Super Kings who will be looking for a final push for a playoffs berth. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to confirm their playoffs qualification with a victory here. It will be a cracker of a contest but Chennai Super Kings are an excellent team in home conditions and will be favourites to win this match.

CHE vs RAJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: 12th May, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CHE vs RAJ Match Preview

An up-and-down season has left Chennai Super Kings with six wins and as many losses so far in twelve matches. Their batting order hasn't been consistent throughout the season with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube being the only shining batters who have dominated the opposition bowling attacks. CSK will need runs from Ajinkya Rahane who has been disappointing so far. Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali played brilliantly in the last game and will be expected to produce similar batting returns here. The bowling is the biggest concern with most of the frontline bowlers injured or unavailable. Chennai conceded 231 runs against Gujarat in their last game and will look for an improved performance at home.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have been shaken up a bit after two successive losses. They will try hard to get back to winning ways and confirm their playoffs berth. They have a solid batting order with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler at the top. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have been in top form and have scored runs consistently so far. On the bowling front, they have Trent Boult who can be lethal with the new ball. Sandeep Sharma has been excellent with the new ball and at the death overs as well. The onus will be on their experienced spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to deliver at Chepauk. Rajasthan look like a strong team this season and CSK are likely to have a tough time in home conditions.

Probable CHE vs RAJ Playing XI

CHE probable Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali MS Dhoni (wk) Mitchell Santner Shardul Thakur Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings are likely to bring in Simarjeet Singh as the impact player when they are bowling.

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Shubham Dubey Rovman Powell Donovan Ferreira Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma

There are no updates on the injuries of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer who were ruled out of the last match due to niggles. If they are fit, they will slot back into the playing XI replacing Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira. The Royals are likely to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitch is expected to be good for batting and spin could play a role as it will be a day-match.

Weather Updates

The weather will be partly cloudy with 16% chance of rain although, a full game is expected. The temperature will be around 29 degrees during the match with humidity as high as 81%.

Top Players for CHE vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shivam Dube - Dube has been in terrific form this season. At Chepauk, he has been ever better with his ability to hit big sixes and taking the spinners on. He has scored 371 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 41.22 and a strike rate of 170.18. He can also contributes with his medium-pace bowling.

Sanju Samson - Sanju Samson has been playing IPL for several years but this has been his best year. He has shown amazing consistency with an ability to score runs quickly off both the pacers and the spinners. He has scored 471 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 67.29 and a strike rate of 163.54.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - The left-hander hasn't been at his best this season but can take the game away from the opposition with his skills. Jaiswal has scored 320 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 157.63. He also has one century to his name.

Top Captaincy picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer of this season currently, just behind Virat Kohli. He has been consistent throughout the season. He has scored 541 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 70.44.

Riyan Parag - Parag is having a terrific season so far. He has scored 436 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 54.50. Parag has the ability to score big runs and is equally good against pace and spin.

Players to avoid

Shardul Thakur - Thakur bowled well in the previous match but remained wicketless. He is unlikely to get many wickets here as well as the pitch might not suit his style of bowling. He can be avoided for this game.

Donovan Ferreira - Ferreira is a talented batter but Chepauk's wicket will test his attacking style of batting. He is likely to bat lower down the order at No. 7. He scored 1 run in the last game and didn't look comfortable against spin.

CHE vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

CHE vs RAJ Match Prediction

It is an important game for Chennai Super Kings who will be looking for a final push for a playoffs berth. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to confirm their playoffs qualification with a victory here. It will be a cracker of a contest but Chennai Super Kings are an excellent team in home conditions and will be favourites to win this match.

