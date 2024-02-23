COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 41 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Comilla Victorians have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

Date

23 February 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Towhid Hridoy is the top-run scorer for Comilla Victorians with 358 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 39.78 and SR of 155.65. He also has 1 fifty.

Litton Das has scored 280 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.45 and SR of 128.44. He also has 2 fifties.

Tanvir Islam has been the top bowler for Comilla Victorians and has taken 12 wickets in 10 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.41

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56

Tamim Iqbal is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barisal with 325 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.55 and SR of 124.05. He also has 1 fifty.

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 296 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.60 and SR of 128.70. He also has 3 fifties.

Mahedi Hasan has been the top bowler for the Fortune Barisal and has taken 10 wickets in 10 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.83

Mohammed Imran has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.74

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The COV vs FBA pitch report at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka offers a deck that is primarily suited for batters. The projected par score is capped at no more than around 165.

Weather Report

COV vs FBA weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 29.0°C and there are no signs of rain.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (c) (wk), Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Musfik Hasan

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Tom Banton, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Kamrul Islam

COV vs FBA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The COV vs FBA live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has been impressive in the second half of the season. He is striking at a 200-plus strike rate and can also contribute with the ball.

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has been in excellent form in BPL 2024 and is expected to make an impact once again.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 4 as of now and will bat in the deep down the order and can score big in good conditions or finish games.

Mohammad Saifuddin: Mohammad Saifuddin will bowl in the powerplay and death and can pick up important wickets. He currently has a selection % of less than 31 as of now.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Musfik Hasan: Musfik Hasan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Litton Das, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton and Keshav Maharaj

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam and Rishad Hossain

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jaker Ali, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mushfiqur Rahim, Obed McCoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon and Sunil Narine

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Comilla Victorians have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

