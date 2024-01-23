COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 8 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal looks in good form in recent matches. Expect them to win the contest.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

Date

23 January 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Imrul Kayes has scored 66 runs in 1 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 117.86

Towhid Hridoy has scored 47 runs in 1 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 14.63

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 2 wickets in 1 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 15.50 and an economy of 6.75

Tanvir Islam has taken 2 wickets in 1 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 13.50 and an economy of 8.86

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 94 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 94.0 and a strike rate of 142.42

Mahmudullah has scored 46 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 46 at a strike rate of 153.33.

Tamim Iqbal has scored 75 runs so far in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 131.58

Shoaib Malik has scored 22 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings and also picked up a wicket.

Khaled Ahmed has taken 4 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 18.75 and an economy of 10.71

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

So far, every game of the ongoing BPL season has been held at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Thus, the wicket will have enough cracks. While pacers will get help early on, the spinner’s role will be huge as the game progresses. The average first-inning score is around 160-170 runs.

Weather Report

The weather in Dhaka is absolutely clear and there is no chance of rain.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Litton Das(c), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Khushdil Shah, Roston Chase, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shoaib Malik, Mahmudullah, Dunith Wellalage, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Imran

COV vs FBA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The COV vs FBA live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in good T20 form recently. He was also a key member of the Victorians' team that won BPL last year.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season and is currently the second-highest run scorer. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal is a dynamic batter who bats and the top of the order and is expected to score some good runs. He can be a good option to fetch solid points for fantasy.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mathew Forde: Mathew Forde can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 8 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets in the powerplay and the death overs.

Rakibul Hasan: Rakibul Hasan will come in handy as the pitch gets old and can break partnerships in the middle overs. He currently has a selection % of less than 4.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Musfik Hasan: Musfik Hasan not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahidul Islam Ankon, Khushdil Shah, Dunith Wellalage and Rakibul Hasan.

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tanvir Islam and Mathew Forde

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Liton Das, Roston Chase, Tamim Iqbal and Soumy Sarkar.

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammed Imran, Imrul Kayes, Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal looks in good form in recent matches. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.