CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Update & Team News

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies are a good side, with their batters in form. However, the Dindigul Dragons have better bowlers, which will help them in Coimbatore. Expect DD to win the game.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons

Date

14 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

N Jagadeesan has 129 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 107.50 in four TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons.

N Jagadeesan has 156 runs at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 122.83 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a fifty here.

Baba Aparajith has 274 runs at an average of 91.33 and a strike rate of 156.57 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has two fifties here.

Baba Aparajith has 206 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 140.13 in six TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons. He also has two fifties against them.

Rahil Shah has 15 wickets at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 14.80 in ten TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Rahil Shah has 4 wickets at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 13.50 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Balu Surya has 6 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 19 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Dindigul Dragons:

Ravichandran Ashwin has 134 runs at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 135.35 in five TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 25 runs in his only TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two TNPL innings here.

Baba Indrajith has 117 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 104.46 in seven TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies. He also has a fifty against them.

Varun Chakravarthy has 8 wickets at an average of 8.37 and a strike rate of 9 in three TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Varun Chakravarthy took 3 wickets in his only TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Sandeep Warrier has 4 wickets at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 25.50 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Sandeep Warrier took a solitary wicket in his only TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Coimbatore looked decent for batting largely. Expect another similar track, with pacers getting some help off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: D Santosh Kumar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith (c), Pradosh Paul, Daryl Ferrario, Andre Siddarth, Abhishek Tanwar, M Shajahan, G Periyaswamy, Rahil Shah, Aswin Crist, Balu Surya.

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith (wk), Boopathi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Dinesh Raj, G Kishoor, Varun Chakravarthy, VP Diran, P Vignesh, Sandeep Warrier.

Also Read: WATCH: Irfan Pathan's unplayable inswinger to dismiss Younis Khan; fans compare it with the famous hattrick in 2006

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan will open the innings. Jagadeesan is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Baba will bat in the middle order and is consistent. He can score big.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Ashwin will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Santosh Kumar: Santosh Kumar has been selected by less than 4% of users as of now. Santosh will open the innings. He can make a substantial score.

Telegram Group Join Now

VP Diran: VP Diran’s selection % currently stands at 2.51. Diran will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

M Shajahan: M Shajahan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pradosh Paul, Andre Siddarth, Boopathi Kumar, G Periyaswamy, and Sandeep Warrier.

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Daryl Ferrario, Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Rahil Shah, and P Vignesh.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Santosh Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, G Periyaswamy, VP Diran, and Sandeep Warrier.

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Vimal Khumar, Daryl Ferrario, Abhishek Tanwar, and P Vignesh.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies are a good side, with their batters in form. However, the Dindigul Dragons have better bowlers, which will help them in Coimbatore. Expect DD to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.